Peter Barrett of Steeper Culture in Drumbo, Co Down has relaunched a range of Kombucha soft drinks

Peter, who has an extensive scientific background, has just rebranded and relaunched the business, a producer of a range of kombucha, a non-alcoholic drink from a fermented tea base that he launched almost a decade ago under the Craft Tea Brew Company identity.

The new Steeper Culture branding has been developed to reflect the essential nature of the beverages as drinks that have been steeped and cultured or fermented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s the unique selling point of the products and it’s very rare for a non-alcoholic beverage,” Peter says.

t

“I also like the alternative meaning of culture in terms of a craft and traditional culture,” he adds.

“Our mission is to brew healthy, clean-label but interesting drinks with a tea base. Craft drinks that are literally ‘steeped’ (infused) and ‘cultured’ (fermented).”

Kombucha, a unique beverage, is a fermented fizzy tea drink, which many nutritionists reckon really is good for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The canned beverages, which are readily available in many delis and farm shops, is brewed using tea sourced from a single Kenyan estate with added healthy bacteria and yeast and then left for a period to ferment.

It’s completely natural. The probiotic bacteria and yeast absorb sugars into ethanol and acetic acid. Probiotic bacteria can help to balance the gut microbiome in humans and improve digestion.

Kombucha has been around for nearly 2,000 years. It was first brewed in China and then spread to Japan and Russia. It has been found to contain antioxidants that help to protect the body.

It also contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals which are produced when the yeast breaks down the sugars, including vitamin C and B, B1, B6 and B12.