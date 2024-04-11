​ Dr Peter Barrett's healthy kombucha drinks are brewed in Drumbo to be enjoyed by all

Botanist Dr Peter Barrett, the owner of Steeper Culture, a small brewer of healthy teas in Drumbo, Co Down, believes in making “drinks to be enjoyed with food, for good times, and always for your good health”.
By Sam Butler
Published 11th Apr 2024, 17:50 BST
Peter Barrett of Steeper Culture in Drumbo, Co Down has relaunched a range of Kombucha soft drinks
Peter Barrett of Steeper Culture in Drumbo, Co Down has relaunched a range of Kombucha soft drinks

Peter, who has an extensive scientific background, has just rebranded and relaunched the business, a producer of a range of kombucha, a non-alcoholic drink from a fermented tea base that he launched almost a decade ago under the Craft Tea Brew Company identity.

The new Steeper Culture branding has been developed to reflect the essential nature of the beverages as drinks that have been steeped and cultured or fermented.

“That’s the unique selling point of the products and it’s very rare for a non-alcoholic beverage,” Peter says.

“I also like the alternative meaning of culture in terms of a craft and traditional culture,” he adds.

“Our mission is to brew healthy, clean-label but interesting drinks with a tea base. Craft drinks that are literally ‘steeped’ (infused) and ‘cultured’ (fermented).”

Kombucha, a unique beverage, is a fermented fizzy tea drink, which many nutritionists reckon really is good for you.

The canned beverages, which are readily available in many delis and farm shops, is brewed using tea sourced from a single Kenyan estate with added healthy bacteria and yeast and then left for a period to ferment.

It’s completely natural. The probiotic bacteria and yeast absorb sugars into ethanol and acetic acid. Probiotic bacteria can help to balance the gut microbiome in humans and improve digestion.

Kombucha has been around for nearly 2,000 years. It was first brewed in China and then spread to Japan and Russia. It has been found to contain antioxidants that help to protect the body.

It also contains small amounts of vitamins and minerals which are produced when the yeast breaks down the sugars, including vitamin C and B, B1, B6 and B12.

The teas come in a range of refreshing fruity flavours including strawberry lemonade, cherry lime, and Lightning McGreen,

