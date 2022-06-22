Drinks giant Diageo has confirmed plans for a major extension on a 17-acre site at its Newtownabbey-based operation in Mallusk.

The Bailey’s and Guinness owner has lodged a proposal of application notice with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council ahead of a community consultation.

The extension at the Enterprise Way plant is planned to “support production demand”, the notice states.

It is the second major development announced by Diageo in recent weeks.

In April, the company reported a £24.5m investment to expand capacity at its packaging facility in Belfast which is set to double its canning production through a new “state-of-the-art packaging line” capable of producing 72,000 cans per hour.

In Newtownabbey, the proposed development will include additional warehouse capacity, staff facilities and associated plant equipment as well as increased staff car parking, trailer bays, external lighting and landscaping.

A spokesperson for Diageo said: “Diageo is looking at the opportunity to extend its warehousing facilities at its Baileys Global Supply site at Mallusk.

“The facility’s warehousing is currently at capacity and requires the development of new storage to support demand and avoid bottlenecking in production.

“As part of the plans, Diageo will be conducting a comprehensive community consultation in advance of the submission of any application.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council has received a pre-application notice (PAN) for a large scale investment proposal from Diageo Baileys Global Supply to extend their existing facility at Mallusk.