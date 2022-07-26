Dromona is ‘the big cheese’ at international awards

Up against over 5,000 entrants at the annual awards, Dromona took home two gold and three bronze awards, as well as the coveted International Cheese and Dairy Awards Trophy for Best Mature Cheddar.

Expressing her delight at the recent awards, Sharon Campbell, head of marketing, said she was ‘extremely proud of this result and our long-established Dromona cheese’.

She continued: “Year on year, our Dromona cheese is recognised by the industry as world-class. These latest wins are once again evidence of the high quality of the milk our farmers produce and the expert craftmanship of our cheese makers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Farm specialist cheese graders Rhonda Grant and Brendan Dunlop

We are extremely proud of this result and our long-established Dromona cheese.”

Dale Farm produces 50,000 tonnes of cheddar per annum from its state-of-the-art plant in Cookstown, County Tyrone, using milk supplied by its dairy farmer owners.