El Tapas Grá wins World Food Restaurant of the Year

Shane Smith, MD of NI Media said: “We’ve waited a long time for this night, there was an atmosphere of jubilation in the room and it’s wonderful to see an industry that was decimated, bounce back so quickly. People in the hospitality industry have proved themselves to be innovative, resilient and creative and the passion they have for what they do shone through. We’d like to thank the student chefs and their mentor for creating fantastic dishes. Chris McMenamin and Chloe Duggan who were winners at our last awards pulled out all the stops to deliver amazing courses with the support of their teams. Jack Duffy - YesChef and Paddy Anslow, executive chef from the Limerick Strand for all their help and support. A thank you to our dinner sponsors who make such a difference to the quality of our menu – Dingle Gin, Traditional Cheese Company, Causeway Prime, Crossogue Preserves, Keenan Seafood, Andarl Farm, Bluebell Falls Goat’s Cheese and Lindt Chocolate.”