Laura Murphy, founder and managing director of Omagh’s Oatco Superfuel with Tesco NI buyer Michael Logan.

​Energy snack Super Bites are now available on the shelves of local supermarket leader Tesco.

The snacks are produced by Oatco Superfuel, a small business founded by entrepreneur Laura Murphy in Tyrone.

“Tesco is our first national supermarket partner,” says Laura. “To stand outside Tesco with our incredible buyer Michael Logan holding our little Super Bites that we developed from scratch, is emotional, humbling and energising all at once.

“What started as a small vision to fuel busy lives with real, functional food is now accessible to even more people across Northern Ireland… and we’re only getting started! “Our Super Bites aren’t just snacks, they’re energy, focus, fuel for early starts, school runs, gym sessions, deadlines, and dreams,” continues Laura.

Based in Omagh, Oatco has developed an innovative range of oat products including overnight oats.

“We are redefining on-the-go nutrition with delicious, nourishing oat products made for modern life. From ready to eat overnight oat pots and just add milk pouches to our twin-pack Super Bites, we make it easy to fuel the day with wholesome goodness anytime, anywhere,” explains Laura.

“Everything we make is full of natural goodness and bold flavour.”

She started the business “to make healthy eating effortless for busy lives”.

Born from the team behind 'Sliced' Ireland’s ready-meal revolution, Oatco Superfuel, she adds, “brings the same passion for flavour and innovation to the oat aisle.

“Our ready to eat overnight oats are crafted with a creamy base, signature granola toppings, and bold flavours.

“With biodegradable spoons and single serve pots, they’re perfect for breakfast at home or on-the-go.

“We’re just getting started more oat-based snacks and game changing products are on the way. At Oatco Superfuel, we’re redefining convenience with food that fuels your day,” adds Laura.

“Whether you're on the move or prefer to savour breakfast at home, our convenient single-serve portions make it easy to enjoy a wholesome start to your day. At Oatco, we believe that great days start with great food.”