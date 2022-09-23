Chef Arthur Fron will be at St George's Market

Supported by Belfast City Council, Belfast Restaurant Week chef demos will take place on Saturday and Sunday with chefs stepping out of their own kitchens to entertain market goers with a range of taste sensations.

Hosted by TV presenter Pamela Ballantine, some of the chefs participating will be known to their audience while the demos offer an opportunity for new emerging talent to take part too.

Lesley Maltman, Belfast Restaurant Week project director, said: “ It’s a great way to showcase the talent we have in restaurants right across the city centre and to give market goers a flavour of what they can expect next time they reserve a table to dine in the city.”

Chef Stephen Ferris from Coppi is first up and he’s planning to create a dish using some of the best local ingredients. He loves the simplicity of Italian cooking and is incorporating Portavogie prawns into his creation on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrated chef Danny Millar, a previous winner of the Northern Ireland region of Great British Menu, won’t have too far to travel to take to the hot plate as his restaurant is located in the market. From Stock Kitchen he’ll be cooking up a seafood casserole and as he’s no stranger to the pressure of Michelin-starred kitchens, Danny will be happy to take questions from any foodies in the audience.

If Spanish tapas are your thing, you’ll love 2Taps Paella which will be prepared by chef Artur Fron on Sunday.

Andrew Cassling from Bullitt will use Kilkeel Scallops in his Italian inspired dish which will be part of his menu when the new Tetto opens on Bullitt’s rooftop in October.

Supported by all the BIDs (Business Improvement Districts) across BT1 and BT2 in the Belfast One, Cathedral Quarter and Linen Quarter areas, more than 500 mouthwatering menu choices are being served up in more than 40 participating restaurants which are hosting a feast of delicious dishes during the week long event which ends on September 25.

For participating restaurants and menus, please visit www.belfastrestaurantweek.org.