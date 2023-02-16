Orto Pizzabar has a delectable range of pizzas

Orto has two branches in Belfast, one on the Stranmillis Road, the other in Talbot Street in the Cathedral Quarter, which is where I dined.

First impressions count and when my family of four arrived on a Friday evening the place was buzzing with happy diners.

The decor is lovely too, oversized paper lampshades gave the space a contemporary, light and airy feel.

But, the star of the show is undoubtedly the food, in particular the pizzas, which are made in full view in wood-fired pizza ovens.

Orto offers an array of tempting small plates to begin, with authentic Italian dishes such as bruschetta, nduja ( a classic Margherita spread with dabs of spicy Calabrian pork sausage) and mozzarella arancini, a large sharing board with garlic flatbread, hummus, pesto and other scrummy ingredients, and more.

I had a lovely fresh Orto salad bowl with gem lettuce, couscous, avocado, focaccia crouton and roquito peppers. Sublime!

The pizza menu is divided into Red and White Pizza – the former with tomato sauce, the latter without.

I opted for a Red pizza with goat’s cheese, caramelised onion, roquito peppers, rocket and truffle honey.

The first thing to say is that these pizzas as substantial – not that any of us were complaining; pizza wheels are delivered so you can cut your triangles to whatever size you wish. The second is that the crust is divinely light and airy, in the Neapolitan fashion. The third is that the presentation is stylish and cheerful.

The pizza has a rustic look, but that is its charm. The dark spots and air pockets have an Italian authenticity about them. The flavours of the toppings were scrumptious and mingled perfectly; the truffle honey a perfect companion for the goat’s cheese and not something I had had before.

My family’s pizzas were equally delicious with generous and inventive toppings. One opted for the fior di latte cheese, rocket, basil, pesto and parmesan. A full-on triumph!

From humble origins in Naples, the pizza has become a global success story, enjoyed in countries around the world. And no wonder. A freshly baked pizza, with its crispy edges and soft centre, moist with tomato sauce and various toppings, is a perfect eating experience. It is, however, easy to get it wrong, but Orto, has most definitely got it right.

The restaurant prides itself on cooking up fresh, tasty pizzas filled with personality and as much as possible sources its ingredients locally.

Importantly, in these fiscally-challenged times a meal won’t cost the earth, with starters from £4 and pizzas from £10.

And, if you have room left for dessert, there is a delectable array to choose from including a hot cinnamon swirl with vanilla ice cream, affogato – vanilla ice cream with a shot of espresso and chocolate brownie sundae.