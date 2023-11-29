Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enniskillen-based Kettyle Irish Foods is enjoying the sweet taste of success thanks to a ‘meaty’ deal with Tesco to supply artisan dry-aged beef products to 21 superstores across Northern Ireland.

The company uses grass-fed cattle from small-scale family farms and the premium cuts of meat are dry aged in a handcrafted organic seaweed salt brick chamber. The process contributes to a concentration of flavours that has made the brand popular among chefs and food critics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The salt moss dry-aged range includes fillet, sirloin, ribeye and rump heart steaks, cote de boeuf and T-bone steak. Customers will also find bone marrow melt and Guinness burgers in the beef, poultry, and fish aisle. The products are also available for online orders at Tesco.

After the first six weeks of promotion across Tesco, Hannah Kee, sales and marketing manager at Kettyle Irish Foods, commented the feedback has been really positive.

She explained: “A lot of consumers are excited to be able to buy our products locally, and a huge retail presence such as the one we have with Tesco is exactly what we need to reach them. We are really happy with the sales so far and looking forward to continuing to work with Tesco.”

Sandra Weir, buying manager from Tesco, said there is a great demand for premium beef cuts and that Kettyle Irish Foods is a welcome addition to the high-quality meat offer available for Tesco customers.

Enniskillen-based Kettyle Irish Foods is enjoying the sweet taste of success thanks to a ‘meaty’ deal with Tesco to supply artisan dry-aged beef products to 21 superstores across Northern Ireland. The company uses grass-fed cattle from small-scale family farms and the premium cuts of meat are dry aged in a handcrafted organic seaweed salt brick chamber

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad