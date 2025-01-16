Enterprising chef Paul Cunningham runs innovative secret dinners in the Mournes

Talented chef Paul Cunningham, from Dundrum, Co Down, has developed a unique dining initiative that’s proving to be an outstanding innovation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, who appeared on Great British Menu 2021 as one of four chefs from here has come up with Secret Dining, a unique attraction that introduces small groups of diners to the best foods from the Mournes at location in the area. He’s also the founder of Mourne Larder, a food venture that celebrates the natural bounty of the Mournes and surrounding coastline.

In addition, Paul owns Scopers, a unique gourmet food bar in his hometown that serves delicious dishes with a zero-waste ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Described is “a culinary delight like no other”, Secret Dining, held every month, buses diners to an exclusive destination within the Mournes, where they enjoy drinks on arrival, followed by an 11-course tasting menu of local and seasonal produce.

Chef Paul Cunningham sources natural ingredients from the Mournes and seafood from Kilkeel

Hosted by Paul, who was previously the head chef at the acclaimed Brunel’s fine dining restaurant in Newcastle, shares his knowledge and passion for foraging for wild ingredients and cooking.

“Diners discover the wild and wonderful flavours of the region, such as sea vegetables, wild herbs, and seaweed caramel,” explains Paul. “I believe that the Mournes and the surrounding area are home to some of the best, if not the world’s very best ingredients,” he adds.

Secret dining locations have already ranged from a rural cottage to a disused barn and a candlelit tepee. “No two events are the same and all are designed to be fun for diners,” Paul continues. “The events are designed to add wonder to the evening; and element of surprise and delight before diners have even started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad