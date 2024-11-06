Chef Jim Mulholland from 14 The Georgian House in Comber refined the menu for important showcase of local food and drink at the Executive Office in Brussels for Ulster Farmers’ Union, DAERA, Executive Office and Food NI

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our food and drink for EU leaders supported ‘Our Place in Europe’, an important initiative by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Executive Office in Brussels with Food NI, the local food and drink promotion body.

On the menu, which was crafted by Jim Mulholland, the chef/owner of 14 The Georgian House in Comber, were examples of the tastiest local food, including meats, breads, cheese, chocolate and yoghurt, and beverages such as Armagh cider and apple juice. Food NI coordinated and arranged for delivery of the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reception was to discuss the vital relationship between Northern Ireland’s agricultural and food community and the European Union. It was attended by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, an enthusiastic advocate for local food and drink, and the UFU President William Irvine.

Michele Shirlow, Food NI chief executive, supporting initiative to promote local food and drink in Brussels

“It was a privilege to be given the opportunity to create a local menu showcasing the some of the best local food and drink - from field to plate,” says Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow.

“Given the importance of the agricultural and food industry to our economy, and even more importantly to our health, the event highlighted that many decisions in Brussels about agriculture still have an impact here and that Northern Ireland has a key role as a stakeholder in these decisions,” adds Michele.

“With a network of over 400 award-winning members, narrowing down the choice of local products was a real challenge. There are so many award-winning food and drink products here, and it was vital to include key farming products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad