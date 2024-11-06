EU leaders enjoy rich tastes of Northern Ireland food and drink at showcase in Brussels
Our food and drink for EU leaders supported ‘Our Place in Europe’, an important initiative by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), the Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Executive Office in Brussels with Food NI, the local food and drink promotion body.
On the menu, which was crafted by Jim Mulholland, the chef/owner of 14 The Georgian House in Comber, were examples of the tastiest local food, including meats, breads, cheese, chocolate and yoghurt, and beverages such as Armagh cider and apple juice. Food NI coordinated and arranged for delivery of the menu.
The reception was to discuss the vital relationship between Northern Ireland’s agricultural and food community and the European Union. It was attended by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir, an enthusiastic advocate for local food and drink, and the UFU President William Irvine.
“It was a privilege to be given the opportunity to create a local menu showcasing the some of the best local food and drink - from field to plate,” says Food NI chief executive Michele Shirlow.
“Given the importance of the agricultural and food industry to our economy, and even more importantly to our health, the event highlighted that many decisions in Brussels about agriculture still have an impact here and that Northern Ireland has a key role as a stakeholder in these decisions,” adds Michele.
“With a network of over 400 award-winning members, narrowing down the choice of local products was a real challenge. There are so many award-winning food and drink products here, and it was vital to include key farming products.
“Whether it’s an Ulster Fry, a lunch, a full-scale dinner or a reception in Britain and Europe - we stand ready to harness our quality and award-winning food and drink to promote Northern Ireland whenever and wherever required,” adds Michele.