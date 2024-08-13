Father and daughter foodies go head to head at this year’s Speciality Food Fair in Moira Demesne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn chef Stephen Higginson and his daughter Megan will be sharing their passion for food when they take part in the Moira Speciality Food Fair on Saturday August 17.

Stephen is well known to foodies in Lisburn for his fantastic offerings at one of the city’s favourite restaurants – Square Bistro.

Based in the heart of Lisburn, the Square Bistro offers its visitors 'proper food' using all of the best NI local ingredients.

More recently, Chef Stephen introduced 'The Square Bistro Pops-Up' as a new venture with the opportunity to bring an elevated street food offering to Lisburn.

Lisburn chef Stephen Higginson and his daughter Megan will both be at this month's Moira Speciality Food Fair with their individual businesses.

Stephen will bring a Korean fried chicken menu in his airstream trailer to guests attending the upcoming Moira Speciality Food.

“We bought our trailer at the start of covid and it’s been a God send,” said Stephen. “Without it I don’t think we would have survived.

"At the time we were trying to support staff from both Square Bistro and Clenaghans with a business that was closed.

"it was a very difficult time. We started serving our famous Korean chicken from our trailer ‘The Square Pops Up’ and have never looked back.”

Baker Megan will be at this year's Specialty Food Fair in Moira Demesne with her business In the Mix.

Stephen has passed his passion for food on to his daughter Megan, who will also be at the Moira Speciality Food Fair with her business ‘In the Mix’.

"Food has always been a big part of our life as a family.” explained Megan.

"Food is dad’s passion. When he’s not working in the restaurant he’s usually cooking at home.

"Sundays are the best days, we are usually all off together as a family and the discussion during the week has consisted of what are we going to have for dinner on Sunday - dad makes the dinner and I make the dessert depending on the requests.”

Lisburn Chef Stephen Higginson will be serving up some tasty treats from the 'Square Bistro Pops Up' at the Moira Specialty Food Fair.

Megan, who works as a nurse, took inspiration from her dad and decided to start her own bakery business.

"I have always enjoyed baking and cooking,” she continued. “I started baking from a young age with my nanny who taught me all the classics.

"My dad’s career has definitely had an influence on me developing my baking business.

"My dad is the most hardworking person I know and his passion is what drives this. He always taught us to do what we love, for me this is nursing and baking so I do both.

"I am a full-time nurse and I absolutely love my job but it can be high pressure and stressful at times, when I get home from work baking is my escape from this.

"A week in the life for me is very busy, but I love it that way. Most days I will come home from work and bake, I find it very therapeutic and find it takes my mind off other things.”

Megan is looking forward to welcoming visitors to her business at the fair and says there will be plenty to choose from.

"I will be visiting this year’s Moira Speciality Food Fair serving the finest speciality Ristretto coffee and delicious cakes and bakes freshly made by me.

"I will have a range of cakes and bakes with me including salted caramel brownies, raspberry and white chocolate loaf cakes, larger cakes served by the slice and lots more.