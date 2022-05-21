Finding solace and sensational wine is great

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Naturally, she enquired as to what that reason might be.

Why, Madame, I told her, the reason can only be you.

I also found out today that our printer was kaput and that the shop I’d driven 20 miles to collect a new desk from was closed at the appointed time for delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worse still, after having had the immersion heater on for a very expensive two hours, I found that the hot tap wouldn’t open and I’d have to forgo my dreams of a warm bath with all my lotions, potions, unguents and rubber ducks and call the plumber instead.

In case you were wondering why I needed to find a reason to keep living.

Luckily, good things can sometimes be found too. And I’m happy to report that I, Raymond Gleug, have found some very impressive, lesser-spotted vinos for you (insert your name) to savour this weekend.

May they bring you some solace. Which brings me somewhat circuitously to the marvellous “Found” range currently available in M&S.

So-called because it specialises in lesser-known grape varieties which deliver exciting, complex tastes grown by winemakers who employ sustainable practices.

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure to be sure as today’s Wine of the Week is the fabulously fresh and vibrantly fruity 2021 M&S Found Alicante Bouschet (£8).

Pronounced blackberry and blueberry flavours dominate an expressive bouquet leading to an intriguing palate wherein jammy black cherry flavours mingle with backnotes of dark chocolate before hints of oak, earthy spices and vanilla enrich a satisfyingly savoury finish. One for lamb shanks in a spicy, creamy sauce on a sultry Saturday night.

Lovers of white, I’ve found an unusual one for you- the elegant, voluptuously perfumed and deftly spiced 2021 M&S Found Moschofilero Roditis (£8.50). A floral bouquet leads to a citrussy palate with sweet notes of honey which are superbly balanced by lemon, lime and just a hint of seaspray saltiness before a delightfully dry, tingly finish.

Enjoy it lightly chilled alongside grilled prawns in a tomato sauce with plenty of chilli and herbs on a sunny Sunday afternoon while pretending that you’re in Greece where the wine was made is my serving suggestion.

For those of you who prefer something more familiar today’s final selection is the sumptuously smooth, supple and intensely fruity 2019 Cotes du Rhone AOP (£6.99, Lidl).

Opulent plum and blackberry flavours mingle with more subtle strands of cherry and dark fruit on an exuberantly juicy palate before a magnificently lengthy, judiciously oaked finish. One for a Sunday roast of beef or lamb.

Like a dog who got lost and then found its way home, I have found that few problems in this life are insurmountable.

Taps get fixed, printers replaced, desks collected another day and, who knows, maybe even assemblies can be restored? I’ve found that out today and you’ve hopefully also found some great wines at affordable prices.

And if you ever need to find a reason to keep living, love should provide you with the answer there. There’s plenty of it going round. Self-love included.