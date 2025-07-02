Finnebrogue in Downpatrick has launched new Guinness burgers with Sainsbury's

Finnebrogue in Downpatrick has launched new Guinness burgers with top supermarket

​A delicious and healthy option for the developing BBQ season has been crafted by award-winning food enterprise Finnebrogue in Downpatrick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now part of Canada’s Sofina Foods, Inc, the Co Down business that’s best-known for healthier foods free from nitrites, other chemicals and gluten has collaborated with Sainsbury’s, the up-market UK supermarket, on the launch of Premium Beef Burgers from ‘select cuts of juicy beef with the unmistakeable flavour of Guinness”.

Finnebrogue, a hugely successful food producer that has worked closely with top retailers including Marks and Spencer over the years, has supplied the burgers exclusively to Sainsbury’s to the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Downpatrick-based manufacturer says the beef burgers are “perfect for the BBQ season or as a weekend treat, they’re a match made in heaven”.

Finnebrogue has won widespread acclaim for its Naked products made without nitrites, other chemicals and E numbers

Respected internationally, particularly for its Naked range of bacon and ham made without nitrites and other ‘nasties’, Finnebogue operates four modern factories in the Downpatrick area that also specialise in plant-based foods. Naked sausages are made for UK supermarkets without artificial additives.

Using only prime cuts of pork and beef, Finnebrogue combines artisanal production methods with advanced manufacturing techniques to “lock in succulence, structure and flavour”.

Founded by the late Denis Lynn, an acclaimed food innovator, in 1991 on the back of his extensive experience in the local food industry, Finnebogue is now one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of a wide range of meats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s now a multi-million-pound food business that employs around 1,000 people in four factories in Downpatrick that feature the latest production technology. As well as its focus on technology, Finnebrogue has won acclaim for its initiatives to promote sustainability and preserve the environment.

In 2018, Denis Lynn was named the UK’s most innovative director of the year by the Institute of Directors. He was tragically killed in an accident on the family estate in May 2021.