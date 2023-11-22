​The ‘First Family’ of Northern Ireland food recently celebrated 30 successful years of the pioneering Yellow Door food catering, hospitality, artisan food production and retaiIing in Portadown at a gala charity event in Belfast.

Celebrating 30 successful years are Andrew Dougan, managing director, Yellow Door, Belfast; Simon Dougan, managing director, Yellow Door, Portadown and Gary Dougan, operations of Yellow Door Bakery. The gala event raised funds for the NI Cancer Fund for Children and NI Chest, Heart and Stroke

Celebrated chef Simon Dougan, wife Jilly and other family members have been tremendous champions of local food and culinary excellence over the past three decades.

Other artisan food and drink producers have also shared in their outstanding success of their catering and deli operations.

Jilly, who produces her own honey and other products, has become a stalwart of green campaigns

particularly in local education. Both are active Food NI members.

The Yellow Door first opened its doors in 1993 in a small restaurant in Gilford, Co. Down that set a new standard in local hospitality. It was a restaurant driven by the commitment and talents of Simon to creative meals that were superb taste experiences.

Led by the talents of Simon and his cousin, Andrew Dougan, Yellow Door has grown successfully over the years as a true family endeavour, expanding its footprint in

Portadown and Belfast, including a stand-alone wholesale bakery supplying fresh and innovative breads and patisserie daily across Ireland.

“The creativity and quality of foods our fantastic producers are now coming up with is very exciting. There has been an acceleration and new-found confidence in the world class produce we have all around us and talented individuals who want to make stunningly tasty products from the beautiful raw ingredients from farmers,” says Simon.

A native of Armagh, Simon gained his culinary qualifications at Belfast College of Business before sharpening his skills in Britain, France and Belgium. Returning home in 1990, he started creating fantastic food for diners and shoppers through the Yellow Door.

For many years, Yellow Door has catered for members of the Royal family and visiting dignitaries from across the world at Hillsborough Castle and other venues throughout Ireland and beyond.

The company also nourish the Ulster Rugby team on a daily basis and has been crafting memorable experiences at some of Northern Ireland’s grandest events and weddings.

Simon continues: "There is no doubt that there have been many triumphs as well as challenges in the last 30 years. We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, trusted suppliers, and our incredible team who have been instrumental in our success over the years.”