Five NI firms chase Golden Fork at gala for outstanding UK food

And one could also be in the running as the best in the UK and Ireland.

Up for grabs in the final stage of the Great Taste Awards in London are the Supreme Champion title for the outstandingly tasty and most original food or drink product in the competition which attracted entries from the UK, RoI and other parts of Europe, and the Regional Fork for UK regions including the tastiest in NI.

The five local companies in the running are Ballylisk of Armagh for its Single Rose Farmhouse Brie cheese; wild Sika Venison Loin from Baronscourt Estate in Omagh; Corndale Farm’s Chorizo Picante from Limavady; Coleraine’s Morelli Ice Cream’s Raspberry Sorbet; and Gorgonzola Cheese from Musgrave Retail Partners of Belfast.

Alastair Crown of Corndale Farm Free Range Charcuterie in Limavady is in line for a Great Taste Award Golden Fork for his pork chorizo from his own pigs

This year’s awards will be announced at a gala in Southwark Cathedral at which the NI contenders will also be showcased for guests to see and sample with other foods in the running.

The five local products emerged from an extensive judging process by top food experts, chefs and retail buyers over the summer months. Some 14,000 food and drink products from around the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe were entered for the awards, now a globally respected annual competition that’s organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

There are a total of 36 nominees for a Golden Fork, but just one will take home the Supreme Champion title, highest accolade of them all – a product described by judges as “so delicious”, “incredible” and “addictive”.

Past winners of the supreme award from NI are Hannan Meats and McCartney’s Butchers, both from Moira. Hannan Meats has won it twice.

Mark Wright of Ballylisk of Armagh cheese in Portadown is hoping to collect a Golden Fork for outstanding taste. He is pictured with Andrena Nash

Michele Shallow, chief executive of Food NI, the leading promotion and marketing body, says: “Our fabulous local food and drink producers continue to impress by their outstanding achievements in competitive global food and drink markets with highly innovative and tasty products

“Local companies, continue to rack up export sales which contribute substantially to the economy here and to the mostly rural communities in which they are usually located.

“Among the many recent successful exporters are Burren Balsamics of Richill, Co Armagh, a producer of premium fruit infused vinegars favoured by the likes of Harrods in London. Burren has just landed export deals in the US, Dubai and South Korea.

“Forest Feast, also based in Co Armagh has landed business in the Middle East for “its luxury nuts with supermarkets such as Penny’s, Spinney’s and Waitrose, great business by any measure. Forest Feast, a successful brand of Kestrel Foods in Craigavon, is also now supplying its nuts to Epicurium, a leading GB food distributor.

Naldo Morelli and his team at Morelli’s Ive Cream in Coleraine are hoping to add another Great Taste Golden Fork for raspberry sorbet to their existing impressive array of awards

“And Twin Stacks Irish Whiskey in Newry is also now to be found in high-profile duty frees such as Qatar for its unique Dram in a Can Irish whiskey. Limavady Single Cask Whiskey is now selling in 30 US states.

“Our best known and most successful brand, Old Bushmills, has just launched the remarkable Causeway Collection including the oldest whiskey it has ever produced for international markets. It’s already proving a global success for the iconic distillery.

“Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee, a producer of premium gin, rum and whiskey, is also now selling in the vast US marketplace. Belfast Distillery at the old Crumlin Gaol is investing £22 million to boost sales and in a new visitor centre.

“Titanic Distillery’s refurbishment of the old Pump House is well underway. In addition, plans have been announced for the regeneration of the old Watt’s Distillery in Londonderry, once one of the biggest whiskey distilleries on the island of Ireland. Wild Atlantic Distillery, near Strabane, is investing for growth in exports.”

She continues, Moy Park “our biggest food processor, is also expanded its sales to Ocado, Britain’s biggest online grocer, with new range of processed poultry meals.

“I was delighted too by the success of Hellbent, our specialist in Irish beef with South African spices, landing an important contract to supply its boerewors coiled beef sausages to Lidl GB last weekend in a deal which consolidates its position with the leading food and drink discounter. They already supply Lidl in Northern Ireland and the Republic and also do excellent business with Aldi especially in Scotland and the Republic.