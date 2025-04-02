Chocolate maker Glen Houston of Granny Shaw’s chocolates and fudges is a massive supporter of Lough Neagh Market

​One of Northern Ireland’s most popular artisan food and craft markets is set to open its doors for the season soon.

The Lough Neagh Artisan Market at Toome, Co Antrim promises “a relaxed and enjoyable afternoon celebrating local talent and creativity”, according to organiser Eimear Kearney.

“With over 30 fantastic traders from our community and across Northern Ireland, this is a wonderful opportunity to explore and support small and artisan businesses,” says Eimear

Run on a volunteer basis by the Lough Neagh Partnership, the colourful event, the first of which is on Sunday, April 27, showcases a wide variety of artisans working around or close to the vast lough community. Markets will also be held on Sunday, June 8 and September 21, and are all free to the public. Car parking is free and readily available.

Adrian and Angela Patterson of Golden Brown Gourmet Brownies from Rasharkin

Located around The Lock Keeper’s Cottage at Toome, the market is open from noon to 4pm each Sunday.

“Visitors will be able to see and purchase a wide range of artisan produce, handcrafted goods, and local artwork – perfect for finding unique gifts or treating oneself,” continues Eimear.

“There will be delicious artisan food products made with care and packed with local flavour.

"Boat trips on the River Bann will also be available (weather permitting, of course,), offering a chance to enjoy the stunning surroundings.

“This event is a fantastic way to connect with the local community here and discover talented makers from across Northern Ireland. Come along, explore, and enjoy a lovely day by the water.”

The Lock Keeper’s Cottage will be open, as usual, serving comforting hot drinks, home bakes, soup, and sandwiches — ideal for a relaxed afternoon.

Among artisans supporting the market at Glen Houston of Granny Shaw’s hand made fudge and chocolates from Ballymena.