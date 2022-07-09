For the best vino, it’s Portugal or bust!

Consequently, I didn’t feel as hard done by as many when foreign holidays were outlawed due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, I did have a slight hankering to return to Portugal where I have unfinished business in the fishing village of Alvor.

Last year, I couldn’t make it as my annual trip took me to France where my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., had some family business to sort out. This year, I was hoping to go to either Portugal or New York but am going to Tokyo instead where my darling wife, Madame G., has some family business to sort out. So, Alvor, maybe next year...

Although, that seems unlikely too as my Madame has just informed me that she has some family business to sort out in Denmark next year so we’ll probably go there instead. Ah well, if the mountain can’t come to Mohammed then the Portuguese wines must come instead to my lovely home, Rose Cottage. As for Diogo, the friendly fisherman from Alvor who still owes me 50 euro and a lesson in catching the best shellfish on the Algarve’s coastline, well he can wait until 2024 to be debt-free.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Today’s Wine of the Week is the rustic, robust and well-rounded 2020 Adegamae Pinta Negra (£7.25, the Wine Society, visit www.thewinesociety.com or 01438-741177). This peppery, jammy Portuguese red has a spiced, juicy palate with pronounced black cherry, bramble and blackberry flavours before a finish which delivers an abundance of cinnamon, spice and vanilla notes. Carefully considered and competitively priced, this will be an ideal companion to barbecued steaks on yet another blustery evening where people gather in backyards and proclaim: at least it’s not raining. Until it starts.

Should the sun shine this weekend (and my unreliable weather app says it will), you may want something more lively, refreshing and white. Step forward today’s second recommendation, the exceptionally fresh, fragrant and zesty 2021 Alvarado Vinho Verde (£5.25, Sainsbury’s). A blend of the indigenous citrussy, quite acidic Portuguese Siria and Arinto grapes with the more familiar plump charms of Viognier produces a luscious palate full of round, gently spiced fruit flavours alongside floral aromatics. Very summery indeed- all we need now is the sunshine. And maybe a warm chicken and coriander salad with black olives, rocket and cherry tomatoes.

What’s that you say? You want a splash of pink in the sunshine? What sunshine? Ah, that sunshine. Today’s final selection takes us back to the Wine Society and the delicate, delightfully dry, brick-red 2021 Adega de Redondo Mare Viva Rose Alentejano (£6.50, The Wine Society). Teeming with bright redcurrant, raspberry and strawberry flavours, this veritable mouthful of summer in a glass, will go wonderfully well with simply cooked fish or poultry. Or even the cataplana I plan to make with Diogo and all the shellfish we’re going to catch on my next visit to Portugal, about 2034 at this rate.