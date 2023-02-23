Four NI hotspots come out top at Irish Takeaway Awards 2023
Beijing House in Londonderry and The Sphinx in Belfast named among winners
A number of popular establishments from across Northern Ireland have come out on top at the Irish Takeaway Awards 2023.
Takeaway Teams from across Northern Ireland and Ireland came together to celebrate the stars of the industry at a packed house in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone on February 20.
Shane Smith Managing Director of NI Media, who runs the awards, said: "Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector.
"Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate. The standards that we encountered this year were incredibly high and the quality of food delivered was outstanding.
"We are lucky to have an extensive panel of researchers and every entrant to the awards was inspected by experienced judges. We’d like to thank them and everyone who took part in this year’s programme.”
Four cafes and restaurants in Northern Ireland took top prizes on the night while a handful of others came Highly Commended across a handful of categories.
Here are the NI spots that were recognised at the Irish Takeaway Awards this year:
Winners
Chinese Takeaway of the Year 2023 - Beijing House, Derry
Kebab of the Year 2023 - The Sphinx, Belfast
Newcomer of the Year 2023 - Scoper's, Dundrum
Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2023 - Warke’s Deli, Portstewart
The Sustainability Award 2023 - Scoper's, Dundrum
Highly Commended
Warke’s Deli, Portstewart - Breakfast Takeaway of the Year 2023 and Healthy Takeaway of the Year 2023
Little Mexican Deli, Belfast - Burrito of the Year 2023 and King of the Wings 2023
The Emerald Palace, Derry - Chinese Takeaway of the Year 2023
The Hip Chip, Bushmills - Fish & Chips Takeaway of the Year 2023 and The Champion Chip Award 2023
Mama Masala Belfast, Masala Strabane - Indian Takeaway of the Year 2023
Genoa Café Newry, Harvest Jacks Bangor - Milkshake of the Year 2023
CoCo Kiosk, Magherafelt - Newcomer of the Year 2023 and Street Food of the Year 2023
Barr's Traditional Takeaway - Onion Ring of the Year 2023
Fire & Stone Limavady, Pizza Boutique Hillsborough - Pizza of the Year 2023
Bob & Bert's Café Lisburn - Sandwich of the Year 2023
Oui Poutine, Belfast - Street Food of the Year 2023
Pizza Guyz, Belfast - The Social Media Award 2023
Pizza Deck, Cookstown - Pizza of the Year 2023 and The Sustainability Award 2023
The Chippy, Limavady - The Champion Chip Award 2023
Hidden City Café, Derry - Vegetarian Takeaway of the Year 2023
The Irish Takeaway Awards is sponsored by GF Oils & Sauces, Streat School, Bunzl McLaughlin, Services and YesChef – the magazine for lovers of good food.
There is no doubt that we love our takeaways. Whether it’s fish and chips, Chinese, an Indian or a healthy lunch – everyone has their favourite. The variety of cuisines available now, along with the extensive range of healthy options, means that takeaway food is more appealing than ever and these awards simply want to celebrate the best.