From buses to burgers: Belfast's newest food and drink hotspot Halt opens in former Europa station

Halt opened on Tuesday at noon in the former site of Europa bus station in the centre of Belfast.

A former bus station in the heart of Belfast is now home to the city’s “one stop shop for food, drink, culture and craic”.

Housed in what used to be Europa bus station, Halt offers pop-up eateries as well as a bar and a clothes store.

The new place opened today and, at least when the News Letter popped round mid-afternoon, pulled a decent crowd, with most tables occupied.

Halt is most reminiscent of an indoor version of the city’s late, lamented Trademarket, which offered start-up food units on the former site of the Movie House cinema on Dublin Road.

Temporary food and drink market a few hours after it opened.

The height of casual street-food dining, especially in warmer months, Trademarket closed down a year ago, making way for an office block – and Halt slides right in to take up where it left off, even having similar furniture.

Like Trademarket, the eateries are based in repurposed outdoor shipping containers; where Halt differs is the seats are inside the building, the expansive dining part of it comprising the old bus station’s waiting area, now heavily remodelled.

The indoor section also offers a bar, which was doing a decent trade for a Tuesday afternoon – a couple of groups even eagerly tucking into four-pint pitchers available, paired with a burger or fried chicken.

With the summer holidays in full swing, the new outlet was attracting a mix of families with school-age children, tourists passing through from nearby Grand Central Station, and curious locals eager to check out the newest place in town.

The opening day of Halt drew curious locals during the afternoon.

It’s early days yet for the new facility; not all the outdoor shipping containers seem to be occupied, for one thing, and the mix of new decor with some retained elements of the bus station such as ticket booth signs will take some getting used to.

So far, however, tenants include Block 313, which offers Detroit-style pizza, as well as Patty’s Burgers, Franky's Lasagneria, fried chicken joint Fowl Play, and streetwear clothing brand WAK-O.

The people behind Halt, property development and investment company MRP, describe it as an “authentic street food market and community hub in the heart of Belfast” that’s the first development in massive regeneration project Weavers Cross, which is to take place over the next 20 years and will include offices, residential elements student housing, and retail and leisure space.

The scheme involves revamping parts of the city around the new Grand Central Station, integrating it better with Belfast to create a new hub offering improved public transport links.

Eateries are based in converted shipping containers.

Describing itself as “the master developer for the transformational Weavers Cross project”, MRP said the scheme “is set to create a vibrant inclusive neighbourhood combining a mix of commercial, cultural, residential, and business amenities surrounding Belfast’s new integrated Grand Central Station”.

The old Europa bus station and adjoining Great Victoria Street train station closed down in September last year, around the time the new Grand Central combined station opened.