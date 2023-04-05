A Belfast city centre restaurant has announced it will be offering free fish and chips on Good Friday (April 7).

Catch, which serves fresh seafood and is located on Wellington Street, made the announcement on its social media on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said it had made the decision due to the “high popularity” of a previous free fish event, and that the first 100 customers to come to the restaurant between 12pm and 1pm could avail of the offer.

The restaurant and takeaway on the city centre's Montgomery Street will serve free fish and chips between 12 noon and 1pm on Good Friday (April 7)

The restaurant’s fish are all caught from local waters, including Strangford Lough, and is prepared each morning. The popular restaurant and takeaway also has vegetarian and vegan menu options.

Catch also served up free fish to punters on Ash Wednesday (February 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad