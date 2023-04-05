Get your free fish and chips this Good Friday at Belfast takeaway and restaurant
Catch on the city centre’s Montgomery Street, will serve up free fish suppers to punters on April 7 between 12 noon and 1pm
A Belfast city centre restaurant has announced it will be offering free fish and chips on Good Friday (April 7).
Catch, which serves fresh seafood and is located on Wellington Street, made the announcement on its social media on Tuesday.
It said it had made the decision due to the “high popularity” of a previous free fish event, and that the first 100 customers to come to the restaurant between 12pm and 1pm could avail of the offer.
The restaurant’s fish are all caught from local waters, including Strangford Lough, and is prepared each morning. The popular restaurant and takeaway also has vegetarian and vegan menu options.
Catch also served up free fish to punters on Ash Wednesday (February 22).
For more information about Catch visit catchbelfast.com or call 028 9031 5555.