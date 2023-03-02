Northern Ireland’s time-honoured craft of distilling some of the finest spirits in the world is set to be showcased with the launch of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail where participants will get their passports stamped every time they visit a new location.

On the trail, visitors will embark on a journey of discovery across 10 distilleries and spirit-led experiences throughout the Province, learn about the distilling process and hear stories from the people who put their heart and soul into every bottle they make.

A key element of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail is the Distillery Trail Passport. At each of the locations, visitors can collect a stamp on their passport and receive a special souvenir when you have completed all the points on the trail.

Copeland Distillery, Donaghadee, County Antrim

There are a host of spirits to discover, from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world at the Old Bushmills Distillery, to the drumlins and mountains of Co Down, home to Copeland Distillery, Echlinville Distillery, Rademon Estate Distillery, Hinch Distillery and Northern Ireland’s smallest distillery at Killowen.

Also on the trail are the Belfast Artisan Gin School, Woodlab Distillery, Wild Atlantic Distillery and Boatyard Distillery.

Tourism NI’s Food & Drink Tourism Manager, Gary Quate, said: “We are delighted to launch the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail and Distillery Passport. This is an exciting tourism initiative which brings many of Northern Ireland’s leading distilleries and spirit-led experiences together in one place for the first time.

“A special welcome awaits you at our distilleries, and you will be amazed by what you learn and be inspired by the people you meet and the stories they tell. Let your senses be your guide as you visit the participating distilleries, where other great experiences across Northern Ireland are just waiting to be discovered.

Bushmills Distillery, Bushmills, County Antrim

“We also look forward to working with more distillery projects during 2023 and beyond.”

Dr Terry Cross OBE, Chairman of Hinch Distillery which was the winner of Best Large Tourism Experience at the Tourism NI Giant Spirit Awards in 2022, said: “Northern Ireland has an amazing variety of spirit-led experiences, and every one of them featured within the passport offers something unique to visitors.

“Since opening in 2020, we have experienced tremendous success and continue to increase our production lines, with increased demand for our whiskey and gin on a global scale.

“Visitors to our distillery have the chance to make memories and enjoy incredible products that will ignite their senses. On one of our whiskey and gin tours, you can get up close to the raw ingredients, stunning copper pot stills, and spectrum room where sensory stimulation explains how a barrel breathes life into the spirits."

Visitors to the Shortcross Gin Discovery tour the modern facility, learn about the making of gin and enjoy a tasting.

Visitors can download the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail Passport from Discover Northern Ireland’s website. Alternatively, you can pick one up at one of the 10 participating distilleries.

Echlinville Distillery, Kircubbin, County Antrim