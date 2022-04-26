Gilfresh primed for more growth after investment in new production facilities

Loughgall-based Gilfresh Produce is a family run company established by the Gilpin family over 50 years ago.

Gilfresh invested in the expansion of its production facility during Covid-19, initially to allow the processing of fresh food to continue under strict social distancing requirements.

Supported by Danske Bank, the additional production and staging space it has created is now enabling Gilfresh to streamline its processes and extend its season.

Pictured at Gilfresh in Loughgall are Fiona King from Danske Bank and William Gilpin from Gilfresh

Danske Bank has also provided a significant funding package to enable the company to take advantage of increased demand for local fresh produce, with investment being made in new technology needed to automate additional processes.

William Gilpin, managing director of Gilfresh, said: “Our vegetable processing business plays a significant role in the Northern Ireland food chain. Danske Bank assisted Gilfresh with the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presented and also helped us prepare for the next part of our journey as we endeavour to become even more efficient and environmentally friendly.

“We have a long and much valued relationship with Danske Bank, and are thankful to our relationship manager, Fiona King, who has taken the time to really understand the needs of our business, especially during the last two years. This has been a great asset to our management team.”

Fiona King, corporate banking manager at Danske Bank, added: “Gilfresh is an essential indirect supplier of fresh food to Northern Ireland homes and during Covid we wanted to help ensure the security of supply was not compromised. As a result of the investment made during this time, the business has emerged stronger. We’ve worked with Gilfresh for many years and are pleased to have been able to provide a new funding package to help the business on the next stage of its journey.”