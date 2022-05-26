Gilfresh Produce ‘plants’ five local products in Asda

William Gilpin from Gilfresh, Caroline Dalzell, head of sales and marketing for Gilfresh Produce, Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local

The range of products the Armagh-based company has brought to Asda shelves includes diced carrot and turnip, carrot batons, sliced carrots, carrot, cauliflower & broccoli and sliced leeks, all of which feature updated Gilfresh branding and improved packaging.

First established by the Gilpin Family in 1965, Gilfresh Produce grows, packs, processes, and distributes a wide range of core and prepared vegetables from the company’s Loughgall headquarters. The prepped veg lines are in addition to the current range of Gilfresh branded prepped veg and the wide range of core veg which the company already supplies to the retailer.

Caroline Dalzell, head of sales and marketing for Gilfresh Produce, said: “As suppliers of Asda’s own label products since 2005, all of us here at Gilfresh Produce are delighted to secure listings for our range of Gilfresh branded products.

“We are really excited to work alongside Asda to showcase our produce and we hope shoppers across NI will see our prepped veg on shelf and support local!”

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: “Asda is committed to helping showcase local producers and supporting their growth, something which is reflected in bringing Gilfresh Produce to shoppers with increased local brand visibility on shelf. We know our customers will appreciate seeing the much-loved Gilfresh brand on shelves for their staple prepared vegetables.