​Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats in Moira is the Great Taste Northern Ireland Fork winner

Food experts in Britain this week named an Italian classic dish from Hannan Meats in Moira as probably the best food in Northern Ireland.

Final stage judges in the prestigious UK Great Taste Awards, a global competition to find and celebrate the world’s best food, named a new version of porchetta, a stuffed pork dish from Rome, as the Regional Fork winner for Northern Ireland.

The prestigious award was given to Peter Hannan, founder and managing director of the steak, pork and lamb processing business outside Moira, at the finals of the influential global awards in London’s Battersea Arts Centre.

Great Taste is the world’s largest food and drink award scheme. The awards are judged by over 500 experts. More than 300 food and drink specialists and companies attended the spectacular dinner on Tuesday night at which the awards were announced.

Peter Hannan, commenting on the latest Great Taste Award, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to win another major Great Taste Award from some of the most discerning judges in the global food industry.

“Our unique reworking of porchetta is another successful example of our approach to creating different and exciting tastes for our customers in Northern Ireland, Great Britain, the Irish Republic and further afield by revising an old favourite from Ital,.” he adds.

Peter’s version of porchetta is a boneless stuffed pork cut from a whole roast pig that’s most closely association with Rome and is considered a dish for celebrations.

A Food NI director, Peter has created a host of original food products which have won acclaim from Great Taste judges. He has won the coveted Supreme Champion title twice.

Hannan Meats is among the most ‘decorated’ meat processors in the UK Great Taste Awards, the World Steak Challenge and also the Blas na hEireann Irish National Awards, the finals of which will be held in Dingle, Co Kerry early next month.