Going for Gold with glorious wine

Everyone’s talking about the world’s best gymnast, the world’s best sprinter, the world’s best swimmer, the world’s best hockey player, the world’s best skater, the world’s best cyclist etc.

But nobody’s talking about the things that really matter to us, are they?

For example the world’s best Prosecco, the world’s best red wine, the world’s best white wine, the world’s best rosé, the world’s best wine club, and even the world’s best wine columnist (well we all know the answer to that!)

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

Nobody that is except for one renowned gourmand and wine writer who faithfully remains at your service, the irrepressible Raymond Gleug.

Yes, he is still missing his beloved wife, the enigmatic Madame G., away ‘on business’ (so she says), but regular readers (hello, Mammy!) will be pleased to hear that light may be breaking out at the end of that long, lonely tunnel (not from a train, one prays) and she may be back to our beautiful home, Rose Cottage, every soon.

So, the world’s best Prosecco according to the 2020 World Sparkling Wine Awards is the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2019 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore (an unreal £7.99, Lidl).

This effervescent Italian fizz greets you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate that teems with tangy berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. One for seafood, salads and canapes and a worthy winner indeed!

Speaking of the world’s best, the world’s best wine ‘club’ is probably The Wine Society (visit thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177).

A one-off payment of £40 guarantees lifetime membership of the UK’s premier wine club where you can access a wide range of both classic and more offbeat wines with expert guidance.

As a mutual, profits are reinvested, keeping prices low so that long-term, that initial £40 investment is most generously recouped.

When, and if, the sun returns, check out the Wine Society’s delightfully tangy and gloriously refreshing 2020 Brindisi Rosato Flaminio (£8.50).

A vibrant rosé with pronounced raspberry and redcurrant flavours, fresh acidity and a magnificently lengthy finish.

I enjoyed mine with grilled haddock, garlic fries and a creamy green salad.

Whilst pining for my Madame who has been away far too long!

Okay, so world’s best Prosecco and wine club sorted but the big question still remains unanswered.

What is Raymond Gleug’s Wine of the Week? Well, lovers of reds you will be pleased to learn that, like myself, you have not been entirely forgotten. Today’s outright winner is the bold, sleek and complex 2020 Vinalta Malbec (currently only £6, M&S). This intensely fruity, plummy and decadently smooth Argentinian drop has an opulent palate full of blackcurrant and cherry flavours before a lingering finish with hints of lick-your-lips liquorice and dark, bitter chocolate. Throw an auld steak on the barbie!

Well, there you have it - a selection of the world’s best...according to me! I guess discussing the world’s best columnists is something for you to decide. Yes, I know, I know...fear not, she assures me she’ll be home soon. Till next week, tipplers, sante!

