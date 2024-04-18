Gerry White of Jawbox Gin in Belfast, a gold winner in London competition

Jawbox Small Batch Gin, founded by experienced publican Gerry White in 2016, was the only local company to strike gold at the awards which attracted entries from across the world including longer established brands such as Gordons, Tanqueray and De Kuyper.

Commenting on the awards, Gerry says: “LSC is different to other competitions because it singles out and shines the spotlight on those spirits brands that consumers really want to buy and have a clear market value for trade buyers.”

Spirits are judged by industry leaders on their quality, value for money and their design.

Hinch: Dr Terry Cross of Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch - four silvers in London for Hinch Irish whiskeys

Jawbox is produced by Echlinville Distillery in Kircubbin, Co Down and marketed internationally by Belfast-based international distributor of spirits and wins Kirker Greer, also an LSC winner of a Spirit for Year title for its Ukiyo Japanese Gin.

While Jawbox was the only local gold winner, there were also silver awards for four other Northern Ireland distilleries, demonstrating the quality and innovation of spirits distilled here.

Wild Atlantic Distillery, which is located near Castlederg in Tyrone, was recognised for its Amalfi lemon vodka, an enterprise currently planning a new distillery on the site and will also launch the first Irish whiskey in the North West in more than a century.

Based near Ballynahinch, Hinch gained an impressive four silver awards in the global quality competition for its whiskeys.

The company was formed by Belfast entrepreneur Terry Cross in 2016.

The awards to Hinch were for its Small Batch Bourbon Cask Blended Irish Whiskey; 5-year-old Madeira Cask Irish Whiskey; 14- year-old Oloroso Sherry Cask Single Malt Irish Whiskey; and its 5-year-old Double Wood blended Irish Whiskey.

There were silvers too for Outwalker Irish Whiskey in Belfast and Scott’s Irish Whisky in Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

