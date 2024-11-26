If you missed it last time, now is your chance to try the iconic purple shake 💜

Grimace Shake is back at McDonalds UK

The iconic purple drink was first launched in the UK in August 2024

As part of McDonald’s festive menu - the shake is available for only two weeks

McDonald’s UK has announced they will be bringing back an iconic milkshake as part of its festive menu.

The legendary fast food chain launched the purple-coloured Grimace Shake in its UK restaurants in August 2024, in celebration of its 50th birthday.

The milkshake was originally launched in the US and named after the iconic monster character, who was introduced to McDonald’s customers in 1971.

In 2023, the Grimace Shake led to a viral social media trend in the US, where content creators would drink the shake before finding themselves in bizarre (but staged) situations. McDonald’s did not create the social media trend.

When the Grimace Shake was launched in the US during the summer of 2024, it was an instant hit but sadly was only available for a limited time.

Grimace Shake makes return to McDonald’s for two weeks only (Photo: Adobe/McDonald's) | Adobe/McDonalds

Now, the Grimace Shake is back in the UK again, this time as part of its Christmas 2024 menu.

The Grimace Shake is made with blueberry syrup, with a creamy milkshake base which creates the iconic purple hue.

The shake will be available from McDonald’s from Wednesday December 11, but it is only available for two weeks, or while stocks last.

McDonald’s UK has also featured QR codes on cold cups and festive McCafé cups, which will allow customers to donate directly to Ronald McDonald House Charities.