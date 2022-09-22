My, my, what a peculiar place to have a dinner party...

From October 10, nothing is actually as it seems to be, as guests fall 'Down The Rabbit Hole' at Six by Nico into a topsy-turvy foodie world.

'Down The Rabbit Hole', inspired by the magical world of Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, will retell childhood tales with a colourful feast in fine dining style.

Head 'Down The Rabbit Hole' for a unique gastronomic experience inspired by Alice in Wonderland at high-end restaurant Six by Nico in Belfast's Waring Street from October 10 until November 20

Six by Nico, situated in Belfast’s Waring Street, which changes its menu every six weeks according to a different theme, will transport guests into a world of creativity and adventure, where you can enjoy magical moments of eccentric eats and extreme pleasure with eye-deceiving dishes and surprises at every turn.

Six by Nico guests do not need to shrink to three inches, thankfully, nor must they solve perplexing riddles, again, thankfully, or encounter psychedelic smiling Cheshire cats floating mid-air to secure their gastronomic journey; instead, chef Nico Simeone and his team have introduced a much more digestible manner with a fitting conclusion to a tasting menu, which aims to be “as unique as Wonderland itself”.

Jump from course to course to discover a feast inspired by famous phrases and characters from the classic novel, prepared with the most unusual ingredients and flavours.

The new six-course tasting menu highlights nature's oddities and peculiarities including “Mad Hatters Tea Party” - mushroom tea, condiments (bacon jam, truffle cheese royale, pickled walnut) and savoury cheese scone; “The White Rabbit” – comprised of rabbit and date ballotine, beef fat roasted carrot, carrot puree, tarragon pesto, rabbit bolognese, pickled carrot, carrot ketchup, and chervil; “Paint The Roses Red” - which entails (deep breath) celeriac creme, baby beetroots, pickled celeriac disks, radish, celeriac puree, beetroot gel, Kalamata olive crumb, red apple caramel, and red shiso; an “Eat Me, Drink Me! ”course of (another deep breath) roast cod, miso and yuzu glaze, bonito emulsion, white turnip puree, pickled Tokyo turnip, Dashi broth and a penultimate “Off With Its Head!” course of roast pork belly, soy glaze, cauliflower puree, choucroute, apple gel, ‘pig head’ croquette, sauce charcuterie, and nasturtiums.

Finish off your dining experience the right way with Six by Nico's mind-altering psychedelic (albeit not actually psychedelic, thankfully) dessert - “Learn How To Make Mushrooms” - featuring chocolate and cep mushroom cremeux, hazelnut ice cream, candied hazelnut, chocolate soil, smoked maldon and sherry vinegar gel.

Andy Temple, chief creative officer at Six by Nico Restaurant Group said: "Six by Nico's latest theme is perfect for those looking for a magical food adventure. Throughout October and November, guests will be transported down the rabbit hole to a world of intrigue and enjoy our whimsical dining experience. With our most immersive theme to date, expect the unexpected."

The menu is priced at £37 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £30 with each course. As always, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as wacky 'Down the Rabbit Hole’ inspired snacks.