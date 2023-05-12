Enniskillen International Market is now open to the public and will continue through to Sunday (May 14) in the grounds of Enniskillen Castle on the shores of the River Erne.

The food and craft extravaganza is run by the same company as the Christmas Continental Market in Belfast, Market Place Europe.

Organisers are expecting a big turnout from Co Fermanagh and beyond, with great weather predicted on Saturday and Sunday and a huge array of gastronomic delights available as well as unique crafts from European and international traders’ stalls.

Enniskillen International Market opens today (May 12) and continues through to Sunday May 14 before the same vendors head to Newtownards and then to Belfast

Visitors can enjoy a Greek Vegan Deli as well as Chinese, Indian, Polish, German and other international street food stands catering for both savoury and sweet palates, as well as a full on-site bar.

There will also be a rich selection of unique gifts, arts and crafts available from traders as far away as Ecuador, Morocco and other exotic locales.

The Met Office has predicted dry days with sunny spells and little to no rain from Friday (May 12) and reaching a high of 19 degrees on Saturday.

On Sunday, a little rain is expected but it will thankfully remain mostly dry with highs of 14 degrees.

Andy Pidgen, operations manager for Maket Place Europe said: “The people of Enniskillen always give us a warm welcome to their fantastic town and we have some fantastic international traders joining us again, so there will definitely be something for everyone to enjoy at this fantastic castle.”

Admission to the Enniskillen International Market is free and will be open Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and on Sunday from 12 noon until 6pm.

