Healthy interest in ‘King of Meats’ is boost for Tyrone award-winner

The growing popularity of venison in Britain is an important market opportunity for a small Northern Ireland meat company based on a sprawling estate in Co Tyrone owned by Lord Jamie Hamilton, Duke of Abercorn.

Wild Sika Venison Loin from Baronscourt Estate, near Stewartstown, was awarded the Northern Ireland Regional Golden Fork for this year’s outstanding food product in Northern Ireland. The venison gained the prestigious award at the finals of the influential UK Great Taste Awards held in the imposing settings of Southwork Cathedral in London.

Baronscourt Estate’s Lord Jamie Hamilton was understandably “absolutely thrllled” to receive the coveted award from an expert panel of over 500 food industry judges.

The award-winning venison loin

”We are so excited about the recognition and feel so grateful,” he adds.

Baronscourt, the home of the Duke of Abercorn’s family since 1612, is among that handful of old family estates in the British Isles which combine great historical and architectural interest with a landscape of outstanding natural beauty.

The company says there’s been a surge in popularity of the meat, with sales up by 400%.

This private estate is successful working farm, rural business, and spreads over the valley floor at Baronscourt, and throughout its history each generation of the family has continued to ensure a programme of constant planting and landscaping of the park and gardens. It is not open to the public for walking except on the specific dates advertised on social media to raise funds for local charities. The estate includes accommodation, leisure pursuits and sports such as shooting and fishing.

Lord Jamie Hamilton, Duke of Abercorn with his son James Hamilton

Wild Sika Venison Loin, described by the judges as having “flavours of game and natural sweetness which balance beautifully and sing out” and “a rich red colour”.

Impressing the Great Taste judges with its “bold aroma which was followed by bold flavour”, the Wild Sika Venison Loin made an impression at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process across the 90 days.

Rising to the top among hundreds of other entries from Northern Ireland, this “rich and tender” loin was celebrated as the best tasting product in its region at the highly anticipated ceremony – the culmination of Great Taste.

The venison was one of five Northern Ireland foods to reach the final stage by gaining three gold stars for outstanding taste in the earlier stage of the competition, which attracted 14,000 entries from more than 100 countries around the globe.

The success of Northern Ireland venison comes at a time when the benefits of venison are being increasingly recognised among health conscious consumers especially in Britain. Venison is said to be low in cholesterol and high protein. In addition, venison has less saturated fat than chicken and is an excellent source of zinc and selenium. It came out on top of research by a leading nutritionist to find the healthiest meat.

Venison, furthermore, has levels of iron and Vitamin B slightly higher than beef.

It has been classified as a red meat ‘superfood’, which only adds to its appeal.

The trend is seen as part of a trend among consumers in key markets such as the UK in favour of meat that’s perceived as being ‘healthier’. Wild venison, such as that produced by Baronscourt, is seen as being more sustainable because the deer forage of healthy plants – leaves and shoots. Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important as more consumers look towards plant foods.

The move towards sustainability was a key trend in this year’s Great Taste, the event being won by a Welsh artisan business specialising in fermented green peppercorns, a unique plant-based food.

Venison was once regarded as the ‘King of Meats’ and its consumption was restricted to royalty and wealthy landowners. Nowadays it’s likely to see in the shape of venison loin steaks, burgers and sausages in premium restaurants here, in Britain and the Republic. Many of the top chefs regularly include venison on their menus.

Around 700 Japanese Sika deer roam wild and graze on the rich pastures of the Baronscourt Estate at the foot of the Sperrin mountains. The deer were

imported to the estate in 1751 initially as part of an enclosed park. The enclosures eventually collapsed in 1920 and the deer have existed wild on the estate and thrive on its natural flora and fauna.

The deer now feed on succulent myrtle bog, ryegrass and tasty saplings that are all free from additives and growth promoters. The resulting meat is said to be “rich, lean and not too gamey”. It is processed by the estate’s experienced butchers which also ensures consistent quality and complete traceability,