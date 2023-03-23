Here are the best places to eat and drink province-wide according to Ulster Regional Awards
Where to eat or drink county by county for ultimate gastronomic or liquid satisfaction
The winners of the Ulster Regional Awards – a list of the best eateries, bars, cafes and hotels across the province - who will then represent their various county at the forthcoming Irish Restaurant Awards 2023, have been announced.
President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said: "Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record-breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000).
"The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector, and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff."
Here are the NI winners at the Ulster Regional awards by county:
Co Antrim
Local Food Hero - Phil Ervine, Taste and Tour
Best Sustainable Practices - Academy Restaurant, Ulster University
Innovator of the Year - Flout Belfast
Free From - Home
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Blank
Best Restaurant Manager - Alain Kerloc’h, OX
Best Wine Experience - La Bottega
Best Café -Neighbourhood
Best World Cuisine - Bo Tree
Best Newcomer - Roam
Pub of the Year - John Hewitt
Best Casual Dining - Edo
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - River Room Restaurant at Galgorm
Best Customer Service - Blank
Best Gastro Pub - Deer’s Head
Best Chef - Gareth McCaughey, The Muddlers Club
Best Restaurant - OX
Co Armagh
Local Food Hero - John & Sarah Murray, Embers
Best Sustainable Practices - Killeavy Castle Estate
Innovator of the Year- The Corner House Bar
Free From - The Portmor
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Clenaghans Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - James Scott, The Bawn Pantry
Best Wine Experience - Wine and Brine
Best Café -Caife Mhacha
Best World Cuisine - Shapla
Best Newcomer - Sojourn Coffee
Pub of the Year - Hole in the Wall
Best Casual Dining - Sally McNally’s
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Newforge House
Best Customer Service - Newforge House
Best Gastro Pub - Digby’s Bar & Restaurant
Best Chef - Chris McGowan, Wine and Brine
Best Restaurant - Wine and Brine
Co Londonderry
Local Food Hero - Kevin Pyke, Pykes “N” Pommes
Best Sustainable Practices - The City Hotel Derry
Innovator of the Year - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant
Free From - Cedar Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - The Sooty Olive
Best Restaurant Manager - James McKee, District 45
Best Wine Experience - Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan
Best Café - The Pickled Duck
Best World Cuisine - Mekong
Best Newcomer - Coupe
Pub of the Year - Sandinos
Best Casual Dining - El Tapas Grá
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Gown, Bishops Gate Hotel
Best Customer Service - Shipquay Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub - Walled City Brewery
Best Chef -Ian Orr, Browns Bonds Hill
Best Restaurant - Browns Bonds Hill
Co Down
Local Food Hero - Peter Hannan, Hannan Meats
Best Sustainable Practices - Slieve Donard Hotel
Innovator of the Year - Frae
Free From - The Smugglers Table
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine -The Cuan
Best Restaurant Manager - Saul McConnell, Noble
Best Wine Experience - Noble
Best Café - The Bearded Goat
Best World Cuisine - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro
Best Newcomer - Joxer Holywood
Pub of the Year - Maghera Inn
Best Casual Dining - Frae
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Salty Dog Hotel & Bistro
Best Customer Service - Brunel’s
Best Gastro Pub - The Dirty Duck
Best Chef - Pearson Morris, Noble
Best Restaurant - Noble
Co Fermanagh
Local Food Hero - Marty McAdam, The Street Kitchen Enniskillen
Best Sustainable Practices - Manor House Country Hotel
Innovator of the Year - The Giddy Box
Free From - Milly’s Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Finn Lough
Best Restaurant Manager -Mario Breban-McDonald, Tully Mill Restaurant
Best Wine Experience - 28 At The Hollow
Best Café - The Toastery
Best World Cuisine - Taco Loco
Best Newcomer - The Dog and Duck Inn
Pub of the Year - Devenish Bar
Best Casual Dining - Dollakis
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne
Best Customer Service - Francos
Best Gastro Pub - Granny Annies
Best Chef - Glen Wheeler, 28 At The Hollow
Best Restaurant - 28 At The Hollow
Co Tyrone
Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - Colin McMenamin, The Red Pepper
Best Sustainable Practices - Corick House Hotel & Spa
Innovator of the Year - The Millstonebar and Restaurant
Free From - The Tailor’s House
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - The Banks Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager - Ellen McCabrey, Chapter V
Best Wine Experience - The Wine Rack
Best Café - Moy Larder
Best World Cuisine - Tusk
Best Newcomer - The Banks Restaurant
Pub of the Year - Tomneys Bar
Best Casual Dining - Salleys Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Sika 1888 @ The Cedar Country Hotel
Best Customer Service - Oysters Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub - The Brewer’s House
Best Chef - Conor McCabrey, Chapter V
Best Restaurant - Chapter V