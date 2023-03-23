The winners of the Ulster Regional Awards – a list of the best eateries, bars, cafes and hotels across the province - who will then represent their various county at the forthcoming Irish Restaurant Awards 2023, have been announced.

President of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Paul Lenehan, said: "Now in their 14th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns with a record-breaking number of public nominations (over 130,000).

"The awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing, and up and coming talent, in the sector, and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without their dedicated and passionate staff."

Ox, Belfast has been voted Best Restaurant in Co Antrim

Here are the NI winners at the Ulster Regional awards by county:

Co Antrim

Local Food Hero - Phil Ervine, Taste and Tour

Best Sustainable Practices - Academy Restaurant, Ulster University

Sandinos is Co Londonderry's Pub of the Year

Innovator of the Year - Flout Belfast

Free From - Home

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Blank

Best Restaurant Manager - Alain Kerloc’h, OX

The Dirty Duck in Holywood is Co Down's Best Gastro Pub

Best Wine Experience - La Bottega

Best Café -Neighbourhood

Best World Cuisine - Bo Tree

Best Newcomer - Roam

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant in Co Fermanagh - Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne

Pub of the Year - John Hewitt

Best Casual Dining - Edo

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - River Room Restaurant at Galgorm

Best Customer Service - Blank

Best Gastro Pub - Deer’s Head

Best Chef - Gareth McCaughey, The Muddlers Club

Best Restaurant - OX

Co Armagh

Local Food Hero - John & Sarah Murray, Embers

Best Sustainable Practices - Killeavy Castle Estate

Innovator of the Year- The Corner House Bar

Free From - The Portmor

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Clenaghans Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager - James Scott, The Bawn Pantry

Best Wine Experience - Wine and Brine

Best Café -Caife Mhacha

Best World Cuisine - Shapla

Best Newcomer - Sojourn Coffee

Pub of the Year - Hole in the Wall

Best Casual Dining - Sally McNally’s

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Newforge House

Best Customer Service - Newforge House

Best Gastro Pub - Digby’s Bar & Restaurant

Best Chef - Chris McGowan, Wine and Brine

Best Restaurant - Wine and Brine

Co Londonderry

Local Food Hero - Kevin Pyke, Pykes “N” Pommes

Best Sustainable Practices - The City Hotel Derry

Innovator of the Year - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant

Free From - Cedar Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - The Sooty Olive

Best Restaurant Manager - James McKee, District 45

Best Wine Experience - Artis Restaurant by Phelim O’Hagan

Best Café - The Pickled Duck

Best World Cuisine - Mekong

Best Newcomer - Coupe

Pub of the Year - Sandinos

Best Casual Dining - El Tapas Grá

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Gown, Bishops Gate Hotel

Best Customer Service - Shipquay Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub - Walled City Brewery

Best Chef -Ian Orr, Browns Bonds Hill

Best Restaurant - Browns Bonds Hill

Co Down

Local Food Hero - Peter Hannan, Hannan Meats

Best Sustainable Practices - Slieve Donard Hotel

Innovator of the Year - Frae

Free From - The Smugglers Table

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine -The Cuan

Best Restaurant Manager - Saul McConnell, Noble

Best Wine Experience - Noble

Best Café - The Bearded Goat

Best World Cuisine - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro

Best Newcomer - Joxer Holywood

Pub of the Year - Maghera Inn

Best Casual Dining - Frae

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Salty Dog Hotel & Bistro

Best Customer Service - Brunel’s

Best Gastro Pub - The Dirty Duck

Best Chef - Pearson Morris, Noble

Best Restaurant - Noble

Co Fermanagh

Local Food Hero - Marty McAdam, The Street Kitchen Enniskillen

Best Sustainable Practices - Manor House Country Hotel

Innovator of the Year - The Giddy Box

Free From - Milly’s Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - Finn Lough

Best Restaurant Manager -Mario Breban-McDonald, Tully Mill Restaurant

Best Wine Experience - 28 At The Hollow

Best Café - The Toastery

Best World Cuisine - Taco Loco

Best Newcomer - The Dog and Duck Inn

Pub of the Year - Devenish Bar

Best Casual Dining - Dollakis

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne

Best Customer Service - Francos

Best Gastro Pub - Granny Annies

Best Chef - Glen Wheeler, 28 At The Hollow

Best Restaurant - 28 At The Hollow

Co Tyrone

Local Food Hero Sponsored by The Irish Times - Colin McMenamin, The Red Pepper

Best Sustainable Practices - Corick House Hotel & Spa

Innovator of the Year - The Millstonebar and Restaurant

Free From - The Tailor’s House

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine - The Banks Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager - Ellen McCabrey, Chapter V

Best Wine Experience - The Wine Rack

Best Café - Moy Larder

Best World Cuisine - Tusk

Best Newcomer - The Banks Restaurant

Pub of the Year - Tomneys Bar

Best Casual Dining - Salleys Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant - The Sika 1888 @ The Cedar Country Hotel

Best Customer Service - Oysters Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub - The Brewer’s House

Best Chef - Conor McCabrey, Chapter V