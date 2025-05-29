Historic royal castle develops taste for Suki’s unique tea blend
Available only at the castle, this blend marks a new chapter in Suki’s remarkable journey from a Belfast bedroom startup to a sustainable business, a B-Corp pioneer, now based in Lisburn.
The Hillsborough blend was born from a chance meeting between Suki’s co-founder Annie Irwin and Laura McCorry, chief executive of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, at a NI Food & Drink showcase at Westminster.
Suki had just relocated to Lisburn — a move driven by the need for more space and better accessibility — and the timing felt right to suggest a collaboration worthy of the castle’s regal heritage.
The result? “A bespoke tea that reflects the grandeur of Hillsborough Castle, with a distinctive twist. Think aromatic bergamot notes reminiscent of Earl Grey — a subtle nod to the Earl of Downshire — paired with the delicate tropical character of pineapple, adding a whisper of cheeky charm,” adds Annie, who founded and runs the business with Oscar Woolley.
“We wanted to capture the essence of Hillsborough — something that felt refined but also surprising. The pineapple brings a touch of unexpected delight,” she says.
This blend is available exclusively at Hillsborough Castle and was also showcased at the Balmoral Show last week as part of the Lisburn & Castlereagh Food and Drink Pavilion.
Founded 18 years ago, Suki Tea has grown into one of the UK’s most respected independent brands.
Their achievements speak volumes: Over 50 Great Taste Awards; certified B Corporation and plastic-free packaging; exporting to 17 countries; partnerships with iconic brands like Bushmills and Yellow Door; founders committed to social change through initiatives like Tea Kids, improving nutrition for children in tea-growing communities
“This new blend encapsulates everything Suki stands for: ethical sourcing, exceptional flavour, and a deep-rooted sense of place,” adds Annie
