Gary Patterson and Patrick Walker of Emerald Ire hot sauces in the development kitchen at FoodOvation in Londonderry

Patrick Walker and Gary Patterson, school friends from Methodist College in Belfast, have realised a long-held ambition to create spicy sauces from their own recipes.

The enterprising due, both aged 40, have formed Emerald Ire, a small business that’s begun marketing digitally two fiery sauces that they’ve developed to suit their own requirements.

“We’ve been making our own hot sauces as a hobby for years and finally decided to take the plunge and take things to the next level by marketing the sauces we love,” explains Patrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our objective is eventually to retail the products,” adds Patrick, a software engineer, who lives in Hillsborough. Gary, from Lisburn, works in the local clothing industry and has produced promotional items, including casual shirts and caps, to support their enterprise.

They were helped by technical experts at the FoodOvation Centre in Londonderry, part of the North West Regional College, to refine the recipes and prepare the sauces for marketing.

He continues: “The advice and practical support we received from FoodOvation through an Invest NI Innovation Voucher were superb. We had approached the centre during a search for a product development kitchen. We found the kit we needed there and were able to access expert support from consultant Gemma McCollum.

“We are very proud of our Irish heritage and it's woven into every bottle of hot sauce we produce. This is also reflected in our choice of locally sourced ingredients. We also believe hot sauce should be an experience, a journey of flavours that ignite your senses. That's why we're on a mission to make hot sauces that not only heat things up but also tingle other tastes you never knew you had. We want to melt hearts and preferably not eyeballs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Handmade in small batches in Belfast, our sauces are a labour of love, ensuring every drop is bursting with flavour and character,” adds Patrick