Dara and Ciara O’hArtghalle working in their Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle

​Handcrafted sourdough and patisserie created by husband and wife team Dara and Ciara O’hArtghalle of the Ursa Minor Bakehouse in Ballycastle, Co Antrim were showcased to around 50 artisans from across the globe last week.

The visitors, who we were able to enjoy multi-award-winning baked goods rated as the best in Ireland last week by widely respected food expert Georgina Campbell, were taking part in a conference held in Ballycastle by the Econumusee network, a global organisation of artisans that also includes Ursa Minor and several other enterprises here.

Visiting the unique bakehouse were artisans from Canada, Norway, The Faroe Islands, and both parts of Ireland. Previous reunions had been held in Quebec City in Canada, where the network began, and Bergen in Norway.

The network was established in Quebec over 30 years ago. Its purpose is to help artisans learn from each other, to demonstrate their skills and to promote their businesses by adding a tourism element. Visitors can watch artisans at work in situ and participate in workshops of which there are 11 here. Over a four-day visit the artisans experienced a walking tour in Belfast, visited the Giant’s Causeway and Dark Hedges and enjoyed performances by The Causeway Shantymen and Storyteller Janice Weatherspoon.

Other local food workshops visited included: Broughgammon Farm and the North Coast Smokehouse around Ballycastle; Fidela Coffee Roasters, Coleraine; The Chocolate Manor, Castlerock; and Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Limavady.

Produced by hand, Ursa Minor’s sourdough is a unique type of bread that does not require commercial yeast in order to rise. It’s made with a ‘live’ fermented culture of flour and water, a sourdough starter, which acts as a natural leavening agent. The bread is seen by many experts as being better for the digestive system and other conditions.