Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This may be the new autumn favourite ☕

I tried four drinks from Starbucks autumn range - including the two brand-new additions

The Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte was a clear favourite - which has arrived in the UK for the first time

Fan-favourites have also made a return including the iconic PSL

I absolutely love autumn. From the leaves changing, to better television shows to watch, it is and always will be my favourite time of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But another thing I always look forward to at this time of year is Starbucks launching their autumn range, and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Starbucks has not only brought back the fan-favourite beverage as well as other returners, but has also launched two new additions to the menu, including a US bestseller.

I tried the brand-new menu item on Starbucks autumn menu - here is what I thought (Photo: Holly Allton) | Holly Allton

I was lucky enough to be sent four iced drinks from Starbucks’ autumn range to try, and here is what I thought.

The first drink I tried was the Pumpkin Cream Iced Oat Shaken Espresso. It was absolutely delicious. It is one of the new additions to the menu, which I think will go down a treat with espresso drinkers who fancy a bit of pumpkin spice with their coffee.

The second drink I tried was the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. I had never tried the returning favourite before, but have always been intrigued by it. It was certainly a nice, refreshing drink but a bit too strong for my liking. The foam on the top was my favourite part though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third drink I tried was the brand-new Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte, which is a US bestseller which has arrived in the UK for the first time this year. It absolutely stood out as one of my favourite drinks from Starbucks’ autumn range instantly, due to its sweet, light and creamy flavour.

Finally, the last drink I tried was the Iced Salted Maple & Caramel Latte. It was certainly a nice coffee, but nothing too exciting. I think it’s a great starter coffee though, for those who are wanting to try an autumn flavour that isn’t too overpowering.

In my opinion, each of the drinks I tried from Starbucks’ autumn range was an absolute hit. While I may be stating the obvious, Starbucks always gets it right, especially when it comes to autumn beverages.

But if you are wanting to know my favourite out of the four that I tried, it has to be the brand-new Pumpkin Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte. It may surpass the Pumpkin Spice Latte as my autumn drink of choice, and I hope Starbucks brings it back again year after year.