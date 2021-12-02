Iceland ‘brings Christmas home’ with luxury and exclusive festive ranges

The 2021 festive range is packed full of lots of exclusive and luxury ranges.

The retailer has perfectly prepared luxury party food, side dishes, succulent turkeys, luxury desserts and more, ensuring families and friends across the country can focus on what’s important, spending time together and creating lasting memories.

Iceland have taken the traditional favourites and perfected them; some highlights this year are the Iceland Perfectly Crispy Roast Potatoes, Perfect Turkey Crown wrapped in even more bacon, Luxury Gateaus in every flavour imaginable and more!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the lookout for that WOW factor while entertaining?

Then look no further than the Iceland party food range. It doesn’t stop there, the grocery retailer has exclusive partnerships with TGI Friday’s Restaurant, Cathedral City Cheese, Greggs and Harry Ramsden Fish and Chip Shop to bring shoppers exclusive luxury party food for the festive season. The TGI Mozzarella Sticks, Cathedral City Cheese Bites and Harry Ramsden’s Cod & Chip Cones are just a few of customer favourites.

Iceland’s 36 stores across Northern Ireland are also packed with 100’s of local brands such as Mash Direct.

Party Food:

Dib Dab Duck Straws, duck with Chinese style sauce and vegetables wrapped in filo pastry with a sachet of Hoisin sauce and a sachet of fried shallots.

Lightly Smoked Salmon Skewers, lightly smoked Atlantic Salmon on a wooden skewer, serve with a sliced lemon and a selection of dips to enhance the salmon.

Iceland Luxury Bbq Pork Belly Bites, the perfect bite sized treat in barbeque style seasoning.

There are even canapés for those with a sweet tooth such as Chocolate Christmas Presents, your party guests will think all their Christmases have come at once when they taste one of these chocolate Christmas presents – filled with an exquisite chocolate and orange flavoured mascarpone. Or why not try Luxury Macarons, an assortment of delicious vanilla, lemon, salted caramel, chocolate, strawberry and pistachio flavoured fillings, everyone will be spoilt for choice by these delightful melt in the mouth almond macarons.

Introducing Iceland’s exquisite starters to dazzle any Christmas dining scene that’ll set off the evening in style:

King Prawns in Blankets, raw, ready to cook, tail-on king prawns wrapped in smoked streaky bacon that are a deliciously fishy take on the traditional pigs in blankets. Because why should pigs have all the fun?

Iceland Luxury Fish Pie, is filled with the finest of customer favourite fish in a seasoned white sauce topped with a creamy mashed potato and cheese crumb.

For the main event Iceland has prepared a selection of meat centre pieces for an unforgettable experience this Christmas:

Luxury Extra Tasty Turkey Crown, juicy and succulent, Iceland’s extra tasty turkey crown is perfect for bringing the traditional feel of Christmas directly to your table. This boneless bird makes it an easy carve straight to your plate, so no waiting to discover for yourself why it’s called extra tasty. Iceland Luxury King Prawn Alfredo, cooked linguine pasta in a creamy white wine and cheese sauce with king prawns, this luxurious dish is a must have for dinner table decadence.

Luxury Maple Cracking Gammon Joint, crunchy crackling and a sweet maple glaze, this succulent gammon joint is a crowd-pleaser – crack open the apple sauce and dig in.

Iceland Luxury Canadian Whole Cooked Lobster is ideal for something a little different this Christmas Day.

Looking to support local brands this festive season? Why not take your pick from our range of delectable locally supplied product offerings this year?

As a nation of mash connoisseurs, Mash Direct’s unique and locally grown products are sure to be a hit with Iceland Ireland customers! With a line-up of quality local side-dishes to suit every spud-lovers tastebuds, choices like Mash Direct 400g Creamy Garlic Potatoes, the staple Carrot and Parsnip or the delectable Mash Direct 400g Mashed Turnip are sure to impress.

Not forgetting the all-important trimmings, that’ll be a feast for the eyes and the belly: Iceland Luxury Pork & Honey Chipolatas, spice up your Christmas roasts with the addition of Iceland’s luxury pork and honey chipolata sausages – perfectly seasoned pork chipolata sausages blended with a hint of honey to add that sweet and salty treat to the Christmas feast.

Plus, there’s a whole selection to help the Christmas dinner table burst with flavour:

 Iceland Luxury Pork & Cranberry Stuffing

 Iceland Luxury Perfectly Crisp Roast Potatoes

 Iceland Luxury Chunky Roast Vegetables

 Luxury Loaded Sprouts with Bacon

Iceland will be revealing further festive products in the lead up to Christmas Day.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.