IN PICTURES: Covid rules fail to dampen New Year’s Eve spirits

Revelers celebrating New Year's Eve in Belfast at the Thirsty Goat. Picture by Pacemaker Press

The rules meant no more than three households and no more than six people could share a table indoors in pubs and restaurants.

Dancing was all but banned with the closure of nightclubs but there were no rules about people dancing in the streets, of which there were a few.

Tonight people seemed happy to use their Covid passports to enter venues, though earlier in the day there had been a large demonstration at City Hall against vaccinations and restrictions.

Olivia Ryan, Ashley O'Donnell and Amy Pailin outside the Duke of York pub. Picture by Pacemaker Press.

On the flip side, one person commented that having table service was a blessing as opposed to queuing at the bar and trying in vain to get the attention of a member of bar staff.

Some of those who ventured into town for a pint or two cast their mind back to when they “partied like it was 1999” – on that occasion a huge crowd gathered by the River Lagan in anticipation of the new millennium and some fireworks.

Tonight was a far cry from those numbers, but those that went out adopted the attitude of making the best of a bad situation.

Popular venues included the Duke of York, Goat’s Toe and Merchant Hotel.

Emma Maguire, Shannan Byrne, Zara Carpenter, Rachael Doyle, and Anita McCluskey celebrating in style at The Merchant Hotel. Picture by Pacemaker Press.

In Scotland, Hogmanay celebrations were cancelled in response to the surging spread of coronavirus, with people urged to stay at home and limit how many people they meet.

In England, unlike anywhere else in the UK, nightclubs remained open.

Sisters Roisin and Niamh Carragher from Crossmaglen celebrating New Year's Eve in Belfast. Picture by Pacemaker Press.

Members of the public take part in a protest against covid vaccine passports at Belfast City Hall on New Year's Eve. Several hundred people gathered outside City Hall at around 2pm, with many carrying anti-vaccine and anti-passport placards and banners. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

