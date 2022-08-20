Irish National Food Awards honours NI firms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats in Moira has 11 products including new sausage rolls and meat pies at Blas this year

And Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats in Moira also heard that he had a remarkable 11 foods in the running for top titles in the annual Blas na hÉireann Irish National Food Awards, the finals of which are held in Dingle next month as an integral part of one of Ireland’s leading food festivals.

Both Joanne Molloy of TS Foods and Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats were justifiably delighted to have gained such outstanding recognition in an awards featuring the biggest blind tasting of food and drink by a panel of expert judges in Ireland.

Joanne says: “We are absolutely thrilled to have six foods shortlisted this year from our extensive portfolio of successful products which include delicious stuffings we make for Aldi Ireland.”

Joanne Molloy of TS Foods in Castlewellan has six products in line for top awards in Ireland’s biggest food and drink competition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meat specialist Peter Hannan decided to concentrate his energies on Blas this year and opted to step back from UK Great Taste in his strategic focus on launching the new range of premium meat pies and sausage rolls for the fast developing convenience foods in Northern Ireland and the Republic before the huge market in Britain.

“The markets in Northern Ireland and the Republic are vitally important to us,” Peter explains. “The new products will be driven by our Meat Merchant shop in Moira and the hospitality sector in Northern Ireland and through our longstanding collaboration with Whelan Butchers throughout the Republic,” he adds.

The decision to develop convenience favourites such as sausage rolls and premium meat pies is in line with growing market trends for quality meals that are wholesome and easy to cook. A key market identified by the company is hospitality in which chefs are also opting increasingly for premium ready meals due to problems such as kitchen staff shortages.

“Blas is a great competition which offers tremendous access to the Republic of Ireland in particular,” adds Peter. “It’s an important stepping stone to the market in Great Britain.”

Gary Stewart of Tartine Restaurant in Bushmills won gold last year at Blas and is in the running again for 2022

Dozens of smaller companies from most parts of Northern Ireland are in the running for awards including the supreme champion title, a recognition won only once by a local company, the successful business being Mill Bay Oysters from Carlingford Lough by Kilkeel’s Rooney Fish in 2018.

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann saw a huge increase in entries across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place over June and July, almost 3,000 entries were judged by the experts, the highest on record.

Blas na hÉireann founder and chairman Artie Clifford says, “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to welcome everyone back to Dingle this year. We are in awe of the resilience of the people in our industry, and to see so many new producers and products come through again this year just makes the excitement for Blas 2022 even more palpable.”

Other local food companies in the running for awards include Long Meadow Cider in Armagh; L’Artisan Foods in Portadown; Partie de Moi in Portrush; Burren Balsamics, Richill; Causeway Coffee, Coleraine; and Sea Sugar Confectionery in Larne.

David Wilson of Maud’s Ice Cream in Carrick adds: “The Blas na hEireann awards represent the absolute pinnacle in terms of high quality food and drink produced here on the island of Ireland. No other food award carries as much gravity when it comes to showcasing the quality of a product to new buyers. There is one award coveted above all others and it is Blas.

Alanagh van Standen of Ballyclare’s Ke Nako Biltong adds; “Blas is internationally recognised as being a marker of quality and even across the UK and EU and it is often the first award we are asked about. It has definitely made a difference to our business as people trust it as a marker of a top product.”