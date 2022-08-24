Irish Restaurant Awards reveal Ulster regional winners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Slieve Russell Hotel, County Cavan recently.

Over 500 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Ulster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

Speaking at the Ulster Regional Awards CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said: “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.

Pub of the Year: Farmers Home, Tyrone

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.

“The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Cavan for the second of the Regional Events and look forward to welcoming all winners in Ulster to the All Ireland Awards on 19th September.”

Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.

All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant: Lough Erne Resort, Catalina, Fermanagh

The winners were:

Local Food Hero

Antrim - Mikes Fancy Cheese Belfast, Michael Thomson

Armagh - Yellow Door Deli, Simon Dougan

Local Food Hero: Yellow Door Deli, Armagh - Simon Dougan

Derry - Native Seafood, Stevie And Rebecca McCarry

Donegal - Quay West Restaurant Donegal, Jo Daly

Down - Indie Fude, Laura Bradley

Fermanagh - Taste Experience Enniskillen, Mark Edwards

Best Sustainable Practices: Native Seafood, Londonderry

Monaghan - Blasta Street Kitchen Monaghan, Seany Mc Cleary

Tyrone - Symphonia Gin – Woodlab Distillery, Ric Dyer

Cavan - Corleggy Cheeses, Silke Cropp

Best Sustainable Practices

Antrim - Babushka Kitchen Cafe Portrush

Armagh - Sally McNallys

Best Sustainable Practices: Olde Post Inn, Cavan

Derry - Native Seafood

Donegal - Sonder Letterkenny

Down - No. 14 at The Georgian House

Fermanagh - Tully Mill Restaurant

Monaghan - Andy’s Bar & Restaurant

Tyrone - Chapter V (five) Restaurant

Cavan - Olde Post Inn

Free From

Antrim - Jumon Belfast

Armagh - Zio Restaurant

Derry - Hidden City Cafe Derry

Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal

Down - New Quays Portavogie

Fermanagh - Tullana on the Green

Monaghan - The Hive

Tyrone - The Kitchen

Cavan - Shades Bar & Grill

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

Antrim - A Peculiar Tea Belfast

Armagh -Clenaghans Restaurant

Derry - Sooty Olive

Donegal -Fisk Seafood Bar Downings

Down - Frae Holywood

Fermanagh -Finn Lough Dining

Monaghan -Neighbourhood Monaghan

Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown

Cavan -The Olde Post Inn Cavan

Best Restaurant Manager

Antrim - Shu Restaurant Belfast, Julian Henry

Armagh - Sally McNallys, Matthew Bird

Derry - Ocho Tapas Bistro Portstewart, Natalia Polo Mullan

Donegal -Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation, Mairead Anderson

Down -Noble, Saul Mcconnel

Fermanagh -28 At The Hollow Enniskillen, Zara McHugh

Monaghan -Courthouse Restaurant Carrickmacross, Charlotte Carr

Tyrone -Oysters Restaurant Strabane, Caroline Clarke

Cavan - People’s Restaurant, Lubomir Kosturik

Best Wine Experience

Antrim - Ox Cave Belfast

Armagh -Wine & Brine

Derry -Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry

Donegal -Harvey’s Point

Down -Noble

Fermanagh -Saddlers Bistro

Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough

Tyrone - The Wine Rack

Cavan - The Olde Post Inn Cavan

Best Café

Antrim - Ursa Minor Bakehouse

Armagh - McCrums Coffee & Bistro

Derry - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant

Donegal - Ahoy Cafe Killybegs

Down - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

Fermanagh - The Jolly Sandwich Bar

Monaghan - Roberto’s Coffee Shop

Tyrone - Piece of Cake Omagh

Cavan - Hard Boiled Egg Cafe

Best World Cuisine

Antrim - Ora Wine And Tapas Belfast City

Armagh - Shapla Indian Restaurant

Derry - Mekong Street Food Derry

Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal

Down - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro Newtownards

Fermanagh - Kamal Mahal

Monaghan - Eastern Balti House

Tyrone - Masala Strabane

Cavan - Chilli Lounge

Best Newcomer

Antrim - Banh Boy Antrim

Armagh - Hungry Goat

Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry

Donegal - Snugborough

Down - Frae, Holywood

Fermanagh - Between The Bridges Enniskillen

Monaghan - Fro & Co

Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown

Cavan - Súil Eile

Pub of the Year

Antrim - Sunflower Public House

Armagh - Hole in the Wall

Derry - Sandinos

Donegal - Harbour Bar

Down - The Hillside

Fermanagh - Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen

Monaghan - The Coachhouse & Olde Bar

Tyrone - Farmers Home

Cavan - The Anglers Rest Ballyconnell

Best Casual Dining

Antrim - Mourne’s Seafood Bar

Armagh - Digby’s Bar & Restaurant

Derry - Native Seafood

Donegal - Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation

Down - Underground Dining

Fermanagh - Dollakis Enniskillen

Monaghan - Andy’s Bar & Restaurant

Tyrone - The Copper Tap & 1806

Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant

Antrim - Grand Central Hotel, Belfast

Armagh - Newforge House

Derry - Ardtara Country House

Donegal - Harvey’s Point

Down - The Cuan

Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Catalina

Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough

Tyrone - Corick House Hotel & Spa

Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant Blacklion

Best Customer Service

Antrim - Bushmills Inn

Armagh - Newforge House

Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry

Donegal - Rathmullan House Hotel Rathmullan

Down - Noble

Fermanagh - Franco’s Restaurant

Monaghan - Neighbourhood Monaghan

Tyrone - Oysters Restaurant Strabane

Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant

Best Gastro Pub

Antrim - The Morning Star

Armagh - The Head O The Road

Derry - Walled City Brewery

Donegal - The Rusty Mackerel

Down - The Dirty Duck

Fermanagh - The TapHouse Enniskillen

Monaghan - The Squealing Pig Bar & Restaurant

Tyrone - The Brewer’s House

Cavan - Murph’s Gastro Pub

Best Chef

Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast, Alex Greene

Armagh - Wine & Brine, Chris McGowan

Derry - Scarpello And Co, Derek Creagh

Donegal - The Olde Glen Bar, Ciaran Sweeney

Down - Frae, Shaun Tinman

Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Stephen Holland

Monaghan - Courthouse Restaurant, Conor Mee

Tyrone - No47 Restaurant, James Devine

Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant, Carmel McGirr

Best Restaurant

Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast

Armagh - Wine & Brine

Derry - Brown’s Bonds Hill

Donegal - The Lemon Tree Restaurant

Down - Noble

Fermanagh - 28 At The Hollow

Monaghan - The Courthouse Carrickmacross

Tyrone - Chapter V Restaurant

Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant

Sponsors of this Year’s Irish Restaurant Awards: Tindal Wine Merchants, BWG Food Service, AIB MS, Frylite, Jameson, Musgrave Marketplace, Worldpay from FIS, FBD Insurance, Square, Bibendum Ireland, Restaurant-insurance.ie provided by Dolmen, Illy, San Pellegrino, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Gas Networks Ireland, Irish Times, Monin, Wild Irish Game, IMRO, Peninsula, Outmin, Stephens Catering Equipment and Pudu.