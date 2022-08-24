Irish Restaurant Awards reveal Ulster regional winners
The event was a huge celebration of the best of Ulster hospitality
The Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Slieve Russell Hotel, County Cavan recently.
Over 500 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs of Ulster turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
Speaking at the Ulster Regional Awards CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said: “Now in their 13th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards returns after the 2020 Awards were cut short.
“The Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the existing and up and coming talent in the sector and are a reminder that hospitality is nothing without the dedicated and passionate staff in the industry.
“The Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland. We are delighted to be here in Cavan for the second of the Regional Events and look forward to welcoming all winners in Ulster to the All Ireland Awards on 19th September.”
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.
All of the county winners now compete for the Regional and All Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards All Ireland Final on Monday, September 19 in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD).
The winners were:
Local Food Hero
Antrim - Mikes Fancy Cheese Belfast, Michael Thomson
Armagh - Yellow Door Deli, Simon Dougan
Derry - Native Seafood, Stevie And Rebecca McCarry
Donegal - Quay West Restaurant Donegal, Jo Daly
Down - Indie Fude, Laura Bradley
Fermanagh - Taste Experience Enniskillen, Mark Edwards
Monaghan - Blasta Street Kitchen Monaghan, Seany Mc Cleary
Tyrone - Symphonia Gin – Woodlab Distillery, Ric Dyer
Cavan - Corleggy Cheeses, Silke Cropp
Best Sustainable Practices
Antrim - Babushka Kitchen Cafe Portrush
Armagh - Sally McNallys
Derry - Native Seafood
Donegal - Sonder Letterkenny
Down - No. 14 at The Georgian House
Fermanagh - Tully Mill Restaurant
Monaghan - Andy’s Bar & Restaurant
Tyrone - Chapter V (five) Restaurant
Cavan - Olde Post Inn
Free From
Antrim - Jumon Belfast
Armagh - Zio Restaurant
Derry - Hidden City Cafe Derry
Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal
Down - New Quays Portavogie
Fermanagh - Tullana on the Green
Monaghan - The Hive
Tyrone - The Kitchen
Cavan - Shades Bar & Grill
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine
Antrim - A Peculiar Tea Belfast
Armagh -Clenaghans Restaurant
Derry - Sooty Olive
Donegal -Fisk Seafood Bar Downings
Down - Frae Holywood
Fermanagh -Finn Lough Dining
Monaghan -Neighbourhood Monaghan
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown
Cavan -The Olde Post Inn Cavan
Best Restaurant Manager
Antrim - Shu Restaurant Belfast, Julian Henry
Armagh - Sally McNallys, Matthew Bird
Derry - Ocho Tapas Bistro Portstewart, Natalia Polo Mullan
Donegal -Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation, Mairead Anderson
Down -Noble, Saul Mcconnel
Fermanagh -28 At The Hollow Enniskillen, Zara McHugh
Monaghan -Courthouse Restaurant Carrickmacross, Charlotte Carr
Tyrone -Oysters Restaurant Strabane, Caroline Clarke
Cavan - People’s Restaurant, Lubomir Kosturik
Best Wine Experience
Antrim - Ox Cave Belfast
Armagh -Wine & Brine
Derry -Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry
Donegal -Harvey’s Point
Down -Noble
Fermanagh -Saddlers Bistro
Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough
Tyrone - The Wine Rack
Cavan - The Olde Post Inn Cavan
Best Café
Antrim - Ursa Minor Bakehouse
Armagh - McCrums Coffee & Bistro
Derry - Brøn Cafe Bar and Restaurant
Donegal - Ahoy Cafe Killybegs
Down - Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
Fermanagh - The Jolly Sandwich Bar
Monaghan - Roberto’s Coffee Shop
Tyrone - Piece of Cake Omagh
Cavan - Hard Boiled Egg Cafe
Best World Cuisine
Antrim - Ora Wine And Tapas Belfast City
Armagh - Shapla Indian Restaurant
Derry - Mekong Street Food Derry
Donegal - Chandpur Restaurant Donegal
Down - Tuk Tuk Asian Bistro Newtownards
Fermanagh - Kamal Mahal
Monaghan - Eastern Balti House
Tyrone - Masala Strabane
Cavan - Chilli Lounge
Best Newcomer
Antrim - Banh Boy Antrim
Armagh - Hungry Goat
Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry
Donegal - Snugborough
Down - Frae, Holywood
Fermanagh - Between The Bridges Enniskillen
Monaghan - Fro & Co
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant Cookstown
Cavan - Súil Eile
Pub of the Year
Antrim - Sunflower Public House
Armagh - Hole in the Wall
Derry - Sandinos
Donegal - Harbour Bar
Down - The Hillside
Fermanagh - Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen
Monaghan - The Coachhouse & Olde Bar
Tyrone - Farmers Home
Cavan - The Anglers Rest Ballyconnell
Best Casual Dining
Antrim - Mourne’s Seafood Bar
Armagh - Digby’s Bar & Restaurant
Derry - Native Seafood
Donegal - Andersons Boathouse Restaurant And Accommodation
Down - Underground Dining
Fermanagh - Dollakis Enniskillen
Monaghan - Andy’s Bar & Restaurant
Tyrone - The Copper Tap & 1806
Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant
Antrim - Grand Central Hotel, Belfast
Armagh - Newforge House
Derry - Ardtara Country House
Donegal - Harvey’s Point
Down - The Cuan
Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Catalina
Monaghan - Castle Leslie Estate Glaslough
Tyrone - Corick House Hotel & Spa
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant Blacklion
Best Customer Service
Antrim - Bushmills Inn
Armagh - Newforge House
Derry - Artis Restaurant By Phelim O Hagan Derry
Donegal - Rathmullan House Hotel Rathmullan
Down - Noble
Fermanagh - Franco’s Restaurant
Monaghan - Neighbourhood Monaghan
Tyrone - Oysters Restaurant Strabane
Cavan - Oak Room Restaurant
Best Gastro Pub
Antrim - The Morning Star
Armagh - The Head O The Road
Derry - Walled City Brewery
Donegal - The Rusty Mackerel
Down - The Dirty Duck
Fermanagh - The TapHouse Enniskillen
Monaghan - The Squealing Pig Bar & Restaurant
Tyrone - The Brewer’s House
Cavan - Murph’s Gastro Pub
Best Chef
Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast, Alex Greene
Armagh - Wine & Brine, Chris McGowan
Derry - Scarpello And Co, Derek Creagh
Donegal - The Olde Glen Bar, Ciaran Sweeney
Down - Frae, Shaun Tinman
Fermanagh - Lough Erne Resort, Stephen Holland
Monaghan - Courthouse Restaurant, Conor Mee
Tyrone - No47 Restaurant, James Devine
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant, Carmel McGirr
Best Restaurant
Antrim - Deanes Eipic Belfast
Armagh - Wine & Brine
Derry - Brown’s Bonds Hill
Donegal - The Lemon Tree Restaurant
Down - Noble
Fermanagh - 28 At The Hollow
Monaghan - The Courthouse Carrickmacross
Tyrone - Chapter V Restaurant
Cavan - McNean House And Restaurant
