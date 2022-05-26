Jamaica Blue opens first casual dining coffee shop in Belfast

Celebrating the launch of Jamaica Blue in Northern Ireland are Josh Nixon, head of estates and Nerissa Bancroft, brand operations

Jamaica Blue has opened its first casual dining coffee shop in Ireland at Forestside shopping centre, Belfast, with plans to open five more across Northern Ireland in the coming year, expanding into the Republic of Ireland in 2023.

The globally successful coffee chain, which boasts over 170 locations across seven countries, is undergoing a UK-wide expansion, currently engaging with landlords to secure prime locations.

The Belfast store, which sees the business invest £350,000 in fit out costs, will also employ up to 15 people showing a significant commitment to the Northern Irish market.

The brand’s highly trained Baristas will work their magic on their world-class beans which are expertly roasted to bring out their unique flavours.

As well as the multi-award-winning coffee, named after the majestic Blue Mountains in Jamaica where some of the best coffee in the world is grown, the Forestside eaterie will take pride in offering a diverse range of high-quality dishes, freshly made on the premises.

The contemporary menus feature an exciting array of classic dishes with a twist, including satisfying salads, open flatbreads and the brand’s famous all-day brunches as well as a wide range of sweet and savoury options. There will also be an extensive range of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu, so there’s something for everybody to enjoy.

Josh Nixon, head of estates for Jamaica Blue UK, said: “Jamaica Blue’s foundations are built on two simple beliefs that guide us in everything that we do. Firstly, a belief in sourcing the very best coffee, and secondly, only using fresh, premium ingredients to deliver contemporary café dishes with a fresh edge.

“We’re thrilled to be opening at Forestside and excited to share our high-quality coffee and delicious menu with foodies and shoppers visiting the centre.”