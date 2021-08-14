Just enough time for magnificent wine, no chat!

No room to recount the epic encounter with my beautiful god-daughter, Lucia, where I once again managed to prove the superiority of one teak tough 59-year old man over a game but limited 13-year old girl at our local tennis court.

No space to lament once more the continuing absence of my darling wife, the redoubtable Madame G., who remains away on business in her native France and has yet to return to her beautiful home, Rose Cottage and her doting husband.

Happily, she tells me she’s on the verge of booking her flight home, although I have yet to see the evidence.

An Occasional Tipple With Raymond Gleug

And certainly no opportunity today to share with you my many piercing, profound and philosophical pensees upon life, the universe, the mysterious manoeuvrings of our political overlords and so forth.

No sirree, that is definitely for another day!

This week it’s strictly straight to business and no messing around. Upon which note...

First among near equals but just about gaining the nod by no more than the shortest of short heads to be sure to be sure as today’s Wine of the Week is the delightfully smooth, buttery and satisfyingly savoury 2020 Barossa Chardonnay (£8, M&S) which greets you with generous herbaceous aromatics and well-defined distinctive flavours.

A lush creamy texture leads to a fruity palate which contains sharp lime and brighter peach and melon flavours before a lingering finish with hints of almonds.

Chicken Korma, anyone..? Because that’s what would be delightful.

Confession time. Last week, I forgot to tell you that yesterday, Friday 13th, was National Prosecco Day.

In fairness to myself I did at least point you in the direction of the World’s Best Prosecco according to the 2020 World Sparkling Wine awards, the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and effervescent 2019 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore (£7.99, Lidl).

Whilst in store you would do well to check out their vibrantly fresh, fragrant and racy Italia Rose Prosecco Extra Dry (£6.49).

Presented in a stunning cut-glass bottle this impressively bubbly splash of pink is packed with intoxicating citrus and tangy red berry flavours which are expertly complemented by beguiling backnotes suggestive of lemony biscuits.

It went wonderfully well with the nibbles of Melba toast topped with cream cheese and smoked trout which I enjoyed alone on the patio of my lovely home, Rose Cottage, while gazing at the serene Atlantic ocean as the sun slowly descended beyond the horizon and thinking of my beloved Madame so very, very far away.

Now, back to business. Lovers of reds, fear not, you have not been forgotten, I would not do that to you.

Today’s final selection is the complex, intense and fabulously rich 2020 Carlos Lucas Ribeiro Santo Tinto Dao (£8.50, the Wine Society, visit thewinesociety.com or telephone 01438-741177).

A lubricious palate with plenty of berry and bramble flavours which are deftly countered by soft tannins before a magnificently lengthy finish with hints of black pepper.