Mountain distiller Brendan Carty of Killowen Irish Whiskey

Ireland’s smallest and probably most remote distillery has been named an Icon of Irish Whiskey 2025 for some of the most innovative spirits produced during the past year.

Killowen Distillery, an independent enterprise overlooking Carlingford Lough from the Mournes near Rostrevor, was named craft producer of the year at the World Whiskies Awards at a gala event in Dublin. The prestigious competition aims to spotlight diversity in the Irish whiskey market and beyond.

Founded in by Brendan Carty in 2017, an architect by profession who designed and largely built the small distillery, Killowen uses traditional techniques in distilling whiskey and other spirits including poitin. He’s created a range of highly and award-winning innovative whiskies for global export.

There was also a highly commended award of sales manager and brand ambassador distillery manager Shenda O’Hare in the competition.

Shenda O’Hare, highly commended as sales manager and brand ambassador

Brendan’s unique distillery is accessed up mountainous, winding and narrow lanes which slice through the slopes of the iconic mountain range to Kilfeaghan Dolmen, a megalithic tomb. While visitors can count on a warm welcome and a highly informative tour, they’d be well advised to ring ahead for directions. “We are in a remote location and are mindful of the need to respect our neighbouring farmers nearby as well as ramblers who enjoy the mountains,” Brendan explains.

Brendan, from Warrenpoint, has realised a long-held ambition to build his own distillery and to create an Irish whiskey that’s different from many currently being distilled in Ireland. Killowen features two copper pot stills which are flame-fed. Grain for distilling is also smoked slowly in a chamber lined with sustainably sourced turf.

“My aim has been to create an Irish whiskey from traditional techniques over flame,” Brendan continues. “The whiskey produced here is also different in that it is double distilled unlike others in Ireland which are triple distilled,” he says.