King Charles III and Queen Consort release chosen recipe for Coronation Quiche
Combining tarragon, broad beans and spinach, here is the recipe for Coronation Quiche
In celebration of Coronation Big Lunches taking place over the Coronation weekend, their Majesties have shared a recipe for a Coronation Quiche - featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon.
The Coronation Big Lunch aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun.
Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados.
Last year, The Queen Consort hosted a special Big Lunch at The Oval cricket ground to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Find out more about how you can get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch here.
Coronation Quiche Recipe
A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.
Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch.
You will need one 20cm flan tin for this dish, which will serve six.
Ingredients
Pastry
125g plain flour
Pinch of salt
25g cold butter, diced
25g lard
2 tablespoons milk
Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry
Filling
125ml milk
175ml double cream
2 medium eggs
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,
Salt and pepper
100g grated cheddar cheese,
180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
60g cooked broad beans or soya beans
Method
To make the pastry…
Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture.
Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.
Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.
Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.
Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.
Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.
Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.
Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.
If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.