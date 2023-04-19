In celebration of Coronation Big Lunches taking place over the Coronation weekend, their Majesties have shared a recipe for a Coronation Quiche - featuring spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

The Coronation Big Lunch aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her Majesty The Queen Consort has been Patron of the initiative since 2013 and has attended Big Lunches all across the UK and the world, including in Ghana and Barbados.

Last year, The Queen Consort hosted a special Big Lunch at The Oval cricket ground to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Find out more about how you can get involved with the Coronation Big Lunch here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coronation Quiche Recipe

A deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.

Chosen personally by Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort have shared a recipe in celebration of the upcoming Coronation Big Lunches taking place up and down the country. Coronation Quiche features tarragon, broad beans and spinach

Eat hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes - perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will need one 20cm flan tin for this dish, which will serve six.

Ingredients

Pastry

125g plain flour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinch of salt

25g cold butter, diced

25g lard

2 tablespoons milk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry

Filling

125ml milk

175ml double cream

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 medium eggs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,

Salt and pepper

100g grated cheddar cheese,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped

60g cooked broad beans or soya beans

Method

To make the pastry…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture.

Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.

Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes.

Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.

Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.

Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.

If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.