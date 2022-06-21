LegenDerry street food back on the menu next month

The event will serve up some of the very best local fayre as the perfect entrée to the Foyle Maritime Festival which kicks off on July 20-24.

Follow the delicious aromas to the quayside, where vendors will tantalise food lovers with a three-day feast for the senses, showcasing the very best local produce, from sumptuous slow cooked barbeque to authentic wood fired pizza, all complemented by the finest local craft beers and spirits.

Launching the festival, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, councillor Sandra Duffy, said it was a great opportunity to celebrate the growing street food culture here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, councillor Sandra Duffy with Jim Nash, Wild Atlantic Distillery, Stephanie Bradley from Offing Coffee, Joanne Cullen, Foyle Bubble Waffles and Josh Kyle, Walled City Brewery

“I’m delighted to see the return of the LegenDerry Street Food Festival, and the focus on some of the new and exciting businesses which are appearing at a variety of locations across the City and District. The LegenDerry Food brand has really grown and developed into a strong identity for our local restaurants and producers and an umbrella for so many exciting new and established businesses.

“Street Food is a relatively new trend so it’s fantastic that we can boast such an array of delicious food offerings and it’s a culture that will undoubtedly go from strength to strength. It’s important that we provide platforms for those working in the food industry to showcase their ideas, and the Street Food Festival is the perfect opportunity to sample some of the alternative and exciting new cuisine being created by our street food aficionados.”

This LegenDerry Street Food Festival is the first of its kind here since 2019 and this year’s event is bigger and better than ever, with quality food complemented by some fantastic products from our local drinks producers and live DJ sets to create the perfect quayside summer vibe. All you have to do is show up and soak up the atmosphere.

Vendors include Doherty’s; Fairley’s Flavours; Foyle Bubble Waffle; La Tia Juana; Lo & Slo; Nonnas; Offing Coffee; Silver Bean. Watch the world go by at one of the pop-up bars where you can sample a selection of the finest craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits from The Walled City Brewery, Rough Bros, and Wild Atlantic Distillery.

Tourism manager with Council, Jennifer O’Donnell, added: “We are so looking forward to bringing the LegenDerry Street Food Festival back this summer to a new location, and what a perfect start to our Maritime programme with a quayside celebration of fabulous food and local hospitality. I’m delighted to see our local food network going from strength to strength and so many of our businesses working together to create LegenDerry experiences that enhance our profile as a vibrant and exciting visitor destination.”

The LegenDerry Street Food Festival will run from Friday, July 15 – Sunday 17 from 12noon – 10pm. Free admission all weekend.