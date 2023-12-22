This island boasts some of the best food and drink producers there are. And The Copeland Distillery, based in Donaghadee, Co. Down, certainly helps us live up to our reputation when it comes to spirits.

Gareth Irvine, founder of The Copeland Distillery offers up some top tips for your gin tipples this Christmas

With gin a firm favourite of cocktail lovers, Gareth Irvine, founder of The Copeland Distillery, has shared his top tips - the dos and the don’ts - for creating the perfect gin serve this Christmas.

Do your research

“Every gin is different and that’s down to the botanicals used in each, so when you spend a little time researching a product’s provenance and ingredients, you can discover a spirit that’s totally different to your usual but one you’ll really enjoy,” said Gareth. "For instance, our Navy Strength gin is aged in bourbon casks for 120 days and Oloroso sherry casks for 20 days - the result is an incredibly unique juniper-first experience, with hints of bourbon, dried fruit and spice so it’s a great option to switch things up for Christmas. Serve with tonic water and a slice of apple, or sip on its own over ice.”

Do use the right glass

Gareth said: “Gin should be enjoyed with all the senses – sight, taste and smell – and the only way to achieve this is to serve it in a suitable glass. Basically, the wider the glass, the more likely the aromas are to come through, and the botanicals percolate. For a simple and impressive gin and tonic, we recommend a balloon glass or high-ball glass that you can fill with plenty of ice.

Do make sure you use the appropriate garnish

“All gins are distilled with carefully selected botanicals – juniper, of course, plus ingredients like herbs, berries, spices, bark, roots etc and a citrus botanical – so it’s important to pair your garnish with your gin to enhance the flavour profiles,” said Gareth. “Our award-winning Irish Gin, for example, uses navel oranges as part of the distillation process so we’d always use orange peel as a garnish for a G&T made with that to bring out the citrus notes. Equally, our Rhuberry Gin is distilled with blackberries and rhubarb and is best garnished with soft fruits such as blackberries or strawberries and a piece of lemon peel to enhance the flavours.”

Don’t always reach for tonic

“Many people think they don’t like gin but actually what they don’t like is the bitter flavour of the tonic,” said Gareth. “If this rings a bell, try switching out the tonic for a premium soda water, lemonade, or even ginger ale. And whilst of course the classic G&T will always require tonic, great gin serves doesn’t always need a mixer – gin can be a good sipping spirit too, so long as it’s poured over ice.”

Don’t forget the ice

Gareth reminds gin lovers that ice is crucial in getting your serve just right.

“I recommend you chill both the gin and your glass in the fridge before you serve. When making a classic G&T, it’s important to fill your glass with good-quality ice, the larger the cubes the better, all the way up to the brim. Some people will even go so far as to make their ice with premium bottled water.”