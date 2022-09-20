Lidl NI opens revamped Castlereagh Road store

The new store opened recently following a construction project to relocate its former store at the junction of Castlereagh and Montgomery Road to larger premises.

Occupying a much larger area of 11,575 sq. meters, with an 1,420 sq. meter sales floor, the transformed new store was unveiled last week, offering customers more space to shop an expanded product range, with additional product lines complementing the retailer’s existing range which promises to be ‘Big on Quality, Lidl on Price’.

Shoppers can also now enjoy a bright, modern and spacious facility built to the retailer’s established ‘concept’ design which prioritises sustainability, spacious, wide aisles, long tills, restrooms, staff and baby-changing facilities. The new store also incorporates glass-fronted glazing, landscaping and improved access, and prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency with a range of environmentally-friendly features including a bespoke Energy Management System.

Jonny McConnell with additional team members Gareth Wright, Darren Reid, Matthew Lloyd, Mark Richards, Yolandi Potgieter, Scott Harper, Sean Doherty, Anzhelika Hryshchenko, Lynn Ellis, Sharon Singleton, Stanley Liggett and Holly Carson

To mark the opening of the new Castlereagh Road store, Lidl NI donated £1,000 in store vouchers to local schools Knockbreda Primary School and St. Bernard’s Primary School, as part of the retailer’s commitment to positively contributing to its local community.

Jonathan McConnell, Lidl Castlereagh Road store manager, said: “Our Castlereagh Road Store has been serving the east Belfast community for 20 years, so it’s a joy to welcome shoppers back through our doors after a short construction period to enjoy this brand-new, state-of-the-art store. As a retailer operating right in the heart of the community, we’re proud to deliver this significant store upgrade for our customers and I’m confident that they will love the new-look frontage and improved in-store facilities.

“With a significantly larger shop floor, locals can now shop a wider range of essential groceries and benefit from our Big on Quality, Lidl on Price proposition which has resonated so well with communities across the region, and even more so during these challenging times.

“I’m also thrilled to welcome ten permanent new staff to join our existing 25-strong team. It’s been a fantastic boost for the whole team to welcome new staff and move forward into a new phase of growth within a modern, sustainably-focused and customer-centric store. I’m excited for everyone to visit and I look forward to welcoming even more customers through our doors very soon.”

Pictured at the opening of the new Castlereagh Road Lidl Northern Ireland Store is Jonny McConnell, store manager

The new store opening at Castlereagh Road marks the completion of the fourth store delivered as part of a wider £32 million investment promise announced in 2021 to create five new stores within the Belfast City Region.

Last year, two new stores opened at Holywood Exchange and Hillview Retail Park, whilst Lidl’s Shore Road store opened in July this year. A fifth and final store is earmarked for development in at Boucher Road, adjacent to the iconic National Football Stadium at Windsor Park – the first even Lidl store planned for south Belfast.