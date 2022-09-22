Lidl NI to increase hourly pay for more than 1,000 employees

Lidl Northern Ireland has confirmed it will increase hourly pay for more than 1,000 employees, approximately 80% of Lidl Northern Ireland’s workforce, from March 1 2023 following its commitment to match the Real Living Wage, as recommended by Living Wage Foundation.

The latest Real Living Wage update sees the entry rate increase from £9.90 to £10.90 per hour.

Lidl NI confirmed that it would match the hourly rate for more than 1,000 employees, representing an investment of more than £1.4 million by the retailer into annual wages and its second pay rise in the last 12 months – with hourly rates rising by £1 as a result.

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing retailer, Lidl NI was the first major nationwide employer to commit to paying the real Living Wage in 2015 and since then has matched rates year on year.

The Real Living Wage reflects the real cost of living in the UK which considers key living costs such as clothing, food, housing, health, education, transport and social or recreational costs.

Higher than the government-set ‘National Living Wage’, the pay level advised by the Foundation serves as independent guidance for employers. Its adoption is voluntary, and organisations are free to choose whether to implement it.

Retail Company of the Year, as awarded by Business Eye and recognised as a Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute for a second year running in 2022, Lidl NI’s competitive salary and extensive benefit packages ensures the retailer continues to be a leading employer. Lidl NI has also been named number 24 in the top 100 Northern Irish companies by Ulster Business magazine last month.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland and NI, said: “Our people have always been pivotal to our success which is why we continue to make sure that Lidl NI is not only an exceptional place to work but also provides an unrivalled inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture for every employee. As part of our commitment to our employees, we are delighted to confirm a new pay rise for more than 1,000 team members across the region which matches the rates advocated by the Living Wage Foundation. Lidl NI continually reviews its pay rates to ensure it offers the most competitive compensation and benefits to attract, train and retain its best employees to help serve more than 300,000 local shoppers every week.”

Lidl NI’s generous compensation package is in addition to several initiatives introduced to its workforce of more than 1,100 employees across the region in recent years. As the company continues to rapidly grow in the market, it continues to share its success with all employees.