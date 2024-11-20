Urgent recall issued for chicken wings in Northern Ireland over Listeria contamination
A Lidl product is being recalled due to contamination, which can cause flu symptoms.
Listeria monocytogenes has been found in McCaughey Foods’ Glensallagh Salt & Chilli Roast Chicken Wings, which is sold in Lidl stores in Northern Ireland.
The specific batch being recalled is the 350g pack size, with a use by date of November 23 2024.
Symptoms caused by the organisation can be similar to flu, including a high temperature, muscle ache, pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
In rare cases, the symptoms can be more severe and can cause serious complications including meningitis.
The company that produces the product, McCaughey Foods, is urging people not to eat the product and to return it to where it was originally purchased from for a full refund.
For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website.
