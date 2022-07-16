Local distilleries toast at global Master of Gin awards

Winning the most prestigious title in the global awards, an integral part of the International Wine and Spirits Challenge, were Copeland Distillery in Donaghadee and Rademon Estate Distillery at Crossgar.

Rademon, owned by husband and wife team David and Fiona Boyd-Armstrong, actually gained two masters awards. These were for its original Shortcross Gin, the first craft gin to be launched here in over a century and still the most awarded local spirit, and its Shortcross Citrus Drizzle, a recent innovation for cocktails.

Shortcross also gained a silver medal for its Rosie’s Garden Gin in the Pink Gin category. The small distillery was founded in 2012 and launched its first locally distilled gin the following year to widespread acclaim. The company has since won a host of quality and innovation awards and currently exports its gins to over 30 international markets. It recently launched a single malt Irish whiskey which gained a major award.

Gareth Irvine, founder of Copeland Gin, a Master of Gin in global awards

Shortcross Citrus Drizzle Gin was praised by the panel of expert judges for being “bright, sweet, with some zesty fresh lemon peel”.

Copeland, founded by Gareth Irvine in 2015 was awarded a Master for its Jones 1778 Navy Strength Gin. The small Donaghadee distillery was opened in 2019 and has since created whiskey and rum. Copeland also gained an award for its original Irish gin.

The Gin Masters competition is organised by the influential Spirits Business magazine and website in a drive to find and reward the finest gin brands on the world stage. Chaired by The Spirits Business and a panel of leading spirits specialists, the spirits were judged in a blind tasting, to discover the Gin Masters of 2022.

Silver, Gold and Master medals were awarded in each category. The Master winners will then be judged later in the year for the overall title of Gin Taste Master 2022.

Fiona and David Boyd Armstrong of Shortcross Gin in Crossgar are global Masters of Gin

The latest awards come as Northern Ireland’s dynamic distilling sector has been gearing up for the cocktail season and is also busy attracting holidaymakers and tourists to their purpose-built visitor centres.

David Boyd Armstrong of Rademon, the master distiller says: “Our visitor centre is now an essential element in our business, enabling us to host tours and to hold a wide range of activities such as musical events on the extensive patio outside the building. Winning endorsement from international bodies such as Gin Masters is great for our profile and , of course, sales in global markets. The awards also help to showcase our distillery and visitor centre to potential tourists and event organisers.

“We believe we distil great spirits but we are once again delighted by this achievement and we are so happy that each Shortcross gin edition we create continues to win global awards.”

Master-winning Shortcross Gin was also highly praised for having “bold, punchy flavours on the palate”,

Master of Gin

Copeland Distillery also received a Master award for its Jones 1778 Navy Strength Gin, enjoyed for aromas of “bright juniper” leading to “a well-balanced, juniper forward and complex” palate.

Experience tours of distilleries have now become an important and successful aspect of tourism in Northern Ireland, encouraged by TourismNI which has supported a number of local distilleries such as Hinch in Ballynahinch, Amelia Earhart in Londonderry and Wild Atlantic in Castlederg.

Other popular distilleries with local travellers and tourists include: Old Bushmills in Co. Antrim, the most successful here and now open again after the coronavirus pandemic; Echlinville at Kircubbin; Killowen in Rostrevor; and Giant’s Rock at Bushmills. Other visitor centres are planned at developing distilleries in the Pump House at Titanic Quarter, Belfast, Belfast Gaol, in Derry city and Cushendall. Copeland and Shortcross were successful at the Gin Masters from an entry of over 500 varieties from many parts of the world. The popularity of the competition meant the judging had to be split into two sessions.

While gin exports from the UK took a tumble during the past two years, this seemed to be more about pandemic pressures – such as the closure of the on-trade for extended periods – rather than consumer fatigue. The industry, especially in Northern Ireland has recovered strongly and continues to grow strongly. Recent launches have included Giant’s Basalt Rock in Co Antrim, an initiative by Martha Garbe and James Richardson. Sales outside Northern Ireland are also developing again.

The local distilleries were successful in the Gin Masters which attracted established international brands such as Gordon’s, Bathtub, Malfy and Australia’s Four Pillars,