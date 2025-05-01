Local icons unite: Harp Lager and Tayto Crisps announce exciting collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two local legends unite for the ultimate combo! Well-loved local brands, HARP Lager and Tayto crisps, today announced an exciting limited-edition collaboration, bringing together the perfect pairing of a refreshing cold pint of Harp and the tasty, satisfying crunch of Tayto crisps.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This iconic duo is joining forces in a true celebration of tradition, craft, and flavour, offering consumers a taste infused with local pride. The partnership will officially launch on Tuesday 6th May 2025, captivating audiences across radio, social media, and a special live audience at HARP’s comedy home, The Empire Laughs Back in Belfast.

Get ready to have your say! HARP Lager and Tayto actively invite consumers to ignite the flavour debate by asking the nation “What’s your perfect flavour combo?”. Share your ultimate HARP lager and flavour of Tayto crisps pairing, for the chance to win class merchandise, including cracker HARP tasting kits and unforgettable experiences like tickets to comedy nights or even a visit to the legendary Tayto Castle!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the excitement, for six weeks at HARP’s comedy home, The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club, every attendee will receive a complimentary pint of HARP and a packet of Tayto crisps to perfectly complement the laughter-filled evening of comedy.*

Pictured L-R: Harp Brand Manager at Diageo, Charitini Ntini, comedian Andrew Ryan, and Tayto's Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, marked the launch of their exciting limited-edition collaboration.

Exclusive giveaways will also be up for grabs on-air with Cool FM and HARP Lager across Facebook and Instagram. Consumers are encouraged to join the fun and share their thoughts using the official campaign hashtag: #HarpXTayto

Charitini Ntini, Harp Brand Manager, Diageo, commented on the exciting partnership, “HARP has been a much-loved lager in Northern Ireland for decades, synonymous with good times and great company. The synergy of bringing together two such iconic brands is a genuine celebration of what people love to enjoy together. We're excited to see everyone embracing the perfect pint of HARP and Tayto combination and sharing some laughs along the way.”

“Tayto is loved throughout Northern Ireland, bringing joy and flavour to generations.” said Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto. “This collaboration feels like the perfect, natural fit, uniting two iconic tastes that are often enjoyed side-by-side. We’re excited to see how consumers embrace this partnership and share their perfect pairing moments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don't miss out! Tickets for hilarious comedy shows at empirelaughsback.com are just £12 or £10 for students, and from May 6th to June 10th, your ticket includes a refreshing cold pint of Harp and a tasty packet of Tayto upon arrival. Plus, keep your eyes peeled – some lucky attendees will also have the chance to win exclusive merchandise! For prize alerts, ticket giveaways and comedy lineup announcements, make sure you're following Harp Lager and The Empire Laughs Back on social media.

Pictured L-R: Harp Brand Manager at Diageo, Charitini Ntini, comedian Andrew Ryan, and Tayto's Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, marked the launch of their exciting limited-edition collaboration.

Facebook: @harp @Empirelaughsbackbelfast

Instagram: @harplagerni and @empirelaughsback